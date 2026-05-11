Liberia: Police in River Gee Investigate Alleged Unlawful Restraint of Juvenile After Viral Handcuff Video

Pronoken, River Gee County — The Liberia National Police in River Gee County has launched an investigation into an alleged case of unlawful restraint of a minor after a viral video showing a handcuffed 13-year-old boy in tears circulated widely on social media over the weekend.

The incident has drawn widespread public concern, not only over the handling of a juvenile matter, but also over how community-level responses are applied in sensitive child-related cases.

According to preliminary accounts gathered in Pronoken, the incident began on May 5, 2026, when a 9-year-old boy identified as CJ sustained a leg injury involving a cutlass while in the yard of a residence.

Reports indicate that the 13-year-old, Jaye Boye, had been using the cutlass to cut banana and reportedly warned nearby children, including CJ, to stay away from the area. Although CJ initially moved away, he allegedly returned at the moment the tool was still in motion, resulting in an accidental injury.

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Community members familiar with the situation described the incident as unintentional, stressing that there is no confirmed evidence of assault or deliberate harm.

Tensions escalated further after a video surfaced on social media showing Jaye Boye in handcuffs, crying uncontrollably while being filmed.

The footage quickly spread online, initially sparking confusion about where the incident had occurred, with early reports wrongly linking it to Grand Kru County.

The video prompted public outrage, with many users questioning why a minor was restrained and recorded in such a condition before any formal investigation had been completed.

Speaking to FPA via phone over the weekend, Grand Kru County Police Commander Clement Barlatt clarified that no such incident occurred in his jurisdiction.

The Liberia National Police later confirmed that the matter took place in Pronoken, River Gee County.

Police say the voice heard in the viral video was identified as that of George Darlieh, head of the Community Watch Forum of Liberia in River Gee County.

According to preliminary findings, Darlieh was invited for questioning after police received the video for verification.

During investigation, he reportedly admitted to handcuffing and filming the 13-year-old boy, Jaye Boye, claiming he acted after learning that the juvenile had allegedly injured another child.

However, police say he did not report the matter to authorities before taking action himself.

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The Liberia National Police described the matter as an alleged unlawful restraint of a minor, noting that community members are expected to refer such cases to law enforcement rather than impose informal punishment.

Police say George Darlieh remains in custody as investigations continue under the Women and Children Protection Section.

Meanwhile, CJ, the injured 9-year-old, is receiving medical treatment at a local health facility in Pronoken.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, as both the circumstances surrounding the accident and the handling of the juvenile suspect are being reviewed.

Officials have urged the public to exercise restraint in sharing unverified content and to allow the legal process to take its course.