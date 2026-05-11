Liberia: Sen. Moye Intensifies Development Tour Across District One in Bong County

Kokoyah — Prince Kermue Moye has continued his citizens' engagement and development assessment tour across communities in Electoral District One of Bong County with renewed commitments aimed at improving infrastructure, empowering women and young people, supporting education, and strengthening local development initiatives.

The Bong County Senator on Saturday visited several towns and villages, including Gbecon, Botota, Rock Crusher, and Doe-ta, where he held a series of town hall meetings with citizens and listened to concerns affecting the daily lives of residents across the district.

The tour forms part of what the senator described as an ongoing people centered engagement intended to give ordinary citizens the opportunity to directly identify development priorities requiring government attention and intervention.

During the engagements, Senator Moye reassured residents that his office remains committed to practical development initiatives that will directly impact communities across the district. Speaking to citizens in Gbecon, the senator emphasized that genuine development can only succeed when local residents are fully involved in identifying the needs of their communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said leadership must remain responsive to the voices of citizens and pledged to continue working with local authorities, community leaders, and national stakeholders to address pressing challenges confronting residents.

The senator particularly highlighted concerns surrounding market access, youth empowerment, road connectivity, sports development, and support for women and volunteer teachers as key areas requiring urgent attention throughout the district.

As part of his interventions in Gbecon, Senator Moye promised support for the construction of a proposed youth center in the town, assuring residents that he would provide cement and zinc sheets for the project once community members complete the molding of blocks.

He also pledged to engage former Senator Henry Yallah and county authorities regarding the construction of a market structure requested by residents.

In addition to the promises, the senator made several immediate contributions to the town, including financial support for market women, the donation of 30 bags of rice and cash support for local midwives, the distribution of lappers to women, and the presentation of jerseys and footballs to sports teams in the area.

Residents praised the senator for what they described as his continued visibility and willingness to engage directly with ordinary citizens across the county.

In Botota, Senator Moye revisited discussions surrounding the amendment of the concession agreement involving ArcelorMittal Liberia and assured citizens that he would continue engaging the company to ensure communities in the district fully benefit from the 20 percent social development allocation tied to the agreement.

He disclosed plans for the construction of a modern sports pad in Palala to be sponsored by the company and announced ongoing efforts toward the establishment of a vocational training center intended to provide skills opportunities for young people across Bong County.

The senator also addressed concerns surrounding the operations of MNG Gold and called on residents to remain united and cooperative in the management and utilization of development funds already secured for the district.

"Development cannot be achieved through division and confusion. Communities must remain united and focused if we are to attract opportunities and ensure that resources intended for the people truly benefit the people. My responsibility is to continue engaging concession companies and government institutions so that District One receives its fair share of national development," Senator Moye stated.

The Bong County lawmaker further pledged to work closely with District Representative Prince Koinah and local authorities in resolving reported disputes surrounding community leadership and the management of district development resources.

He praised women groups in Botota for their continued efforts in promoting community development and empowerment initiatives and subsequently provided financial assistance to several women organizations, volunteer teachers, and sporting groups.

The senator also distributed lappers to women and donated jerseys and footballs to youth teams as part of efforts to encourage community participation and youth engagement through sports and social activities.

At Doe-ta, Senator Moye performed the official kickoff of the grand final of his sponsored district soccer competition and used the occasion to call for stronger coordination among local authorities and community leaders in maintaining peace and promoting development throughout the district.

He thanked residents for their continuous support and confidence in his leadership and reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for development projects as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, Budget, and Development Planning.

The senator informed citizens that the national budget already contains an allocation of two hundred fifty thousand United States dollars for the rehabilitation of a major road corridor within the district and assured residents that additional feeder roads would be rehabilitated once Bong County receives its share of government yellow machines.

"My greatest responsibility is to ensure that the people who elected me see practical improvements in their lives. We will continue working to improve roads, empower young people, support education, strengthen women groups, and expand development opportunities throughout Bong County because the people deserve tangible results and not empty promises," Senator Moye emphasized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of his support to Doe-ta and surrounding communities, the senator donated 75 bags of cement and financial assistance toward the completion of the town hall project and promised to provide 100 plastic chairs upon completion of the structure.

He also donated motorcycles and cash support to local Team Moye structures and grassroots movements to assist with project monitoring and mobility within the district. Additional support was provided to volunteer teachers in Rock Crusher and Doe-ta to help sustain academic activities for the remainder of the school year, while women groups and sports teams also benefited from several donations made during the tour.

Before reaching the major towns on his itinerary, Senator Moye reportedly stopped in several villages and communities along the route where he interacted with farmers, motorcyclists, religious leaders, women groups, and young people who presented separate requests and concerns.

The senator concluded the tour by assuring residents that implementation of many of the promises and commitments announced during the engagements would begin as early as next week as part of his continued effort to advance development and strengthen citizen participation across Bong County.