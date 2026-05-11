Liberia: Fahnbulleh Expands Grassroots Engagement Across Bong's Electoral District Seven

Fuamah — Representative Foday Fahnbulleh has continued his district-wide community outreach efforts through a recent visit to Vanjah Town, behind the St. Paul River in Electoral District Seven, where he interacted with residents and listened to their concerns regarding development and governance issues affecting the area.

During the visit, the lawmaker thanked the citizens of Vanjah Town for what he described as a warm and encouraging reception. He also praised residents for their willingness to openly participate in discussions surrounding the future growth and progress of the district.

Rep. Fahnbulleh explained that the consultation formed part of his broader commitment to maintaining close communication with communities across District Seven, so that citizens can remain directly involved in legislative discussions and community development initiatives taking place under his representation.

The District Seven representative also acknowledged the efforts of members of his team, whose planning and coordination contributed to what he termed a successful and meaningful community engagement. According to him, the initiative created an opportunity for dialogue, understanding, and cooperation between citizens and their elected leadership.

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According to the lawmaker, the voices, opinions, and recommendations of ordinary residents remain central to his work at the Legislature, because effective leadership requires constant interaction with the people and a clear understanding of the challenges communities continue to face across the district.

He stressed that his administration will continue visiting communities throughout District Seven in order to strengthen accountability, transparency, and citizen participation, while ensuring that no part of the district feels ignored or excluded from important governance and development conversations.

Rep. Fahnbulleh further noted that continuous engagement with local residents is necessary for building stronger relationships between leaders and citizens, while promoting collective decision-making and encouraging unity among communities working toward common development goals.

The lawmaker added that the consultations will remain ongoing as part of efforts aimed at encouraging inclusive governance, promoting sustainable development, and improving the overall welfare of citizens living throughout Electoral District Seven.