Liberia: 'We Honor Impact, Not Politics' - Customs Brokers Celebrate Trade Insights As Reform Demands Grow Louder

Monrovia — A powerful atmosphere of unity, excitement and renewed optimism engulfed the weekend gathering of the renowned "Under the Blue Umbrella Family" as hundreds of licensed customs brokers from across Liberia assembled in what many described as one of the most significant solidarity events within the customs brokerage sector in recent years.

The colourful occasion brought together brokers operating around the Freeport of Monrovia and other customs regions nationwide, as members of the influential bloc paid glowing tribute to corporate trade facilitation institution Trade Insights and outgoing National Custom Broker Association of Liberia (NCBAL) Secretary General Charles Karpeh for their immense contributions toward the welfare and empowerment of customs brokers.

Widely regarded as one of the strongest and most organized groups within NCBAL, the "Under the Blue Umbrella Family" said the recognition was motivated purely by appreciation for visible humanitarian interventions and impactful service to brokers across the country.

Over the past year, Trade Insights -- a rapidly expanding trade facilitation institution established in late 2024 -- has gained enormous popularity within the customs sector for introducing practical support initiatives aimed at easing operational challenges faced by brokers and clients at Liberia's ports and border entry points.

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Operating under the slogan, "Bringing trade right at your doorsteps and leading by example," the institution has increasingly become associated with broker-centred support programs and administrative efficiency.

The event opened with inspiring remarks from the Chairlady of the organization, Ephesians Kiawu, who praised members for maintaining unity and professionalism despite ongoing challenges confronting the customs brokerage profession.

Co-Chair Vannie Dawon later delivered the vote of thanks, while Christopher K. Yedey formally presented certificates of appreciation to Trade Insights and Charles Karpeh for their services to the sector.

Delivering one of the most compelling speeches of the ceremony, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Abdullah D. Massaquoi, explained in detail why the group considered Trade Insights deserving of public recognition even though the institution is not an elected leadership body within NCBAL.

Massaquoi outlined what he described as several "practical and life-touching interventions" undertaken independently by the institution for the benefit of brokers nationwide.

According to him, Trade Insights provided laptops for customs brokers stationed at various border points, supplied rain gears for personnel at the NCBAL headquarters, installed Starlink internet services to improve operational efficiency, supported the Elder Council with welfare assistance, distributed stationery supplies across customs regions and donated mobile phones to members of the Elder Council.

He further disclosed that the institution sponsored transportation and hotel accommodation for more than forty brokers during the association's March 2026 convention held in Harper City, Maryland County.

"These are not ordinary gestures," Massaquoi declared. "When an institution spends thousands of dollars supporting struggling brokers at a time many feel neglected, then appreciation becomes a moral responsibility."

He emphasized, however, that the honor should not be interpreted as a political endorsement ahead of the anticipated 2027 NCBAL elections.

"This is not politics," he stressed. "This is humanity and appreciation for genuine sacrifices."

The statement triggered loud applause from participants, many of whom openly voiced disappointment over what they described as poor welfare representation and weak administrative coordination under the current NCBAL leadership headed by President James Hinneh, who is serving his final constitutional term.

Receiving the award on behalf of Trade Insights was Jesse Z. Kplawood, a senior female representative of the institution whose appearance many attendees hailed as a symbol of inclusiveness and progressive institutional leadership.

In her acceptance remarks, Kplawood thanked the "Under the Blue Umbrella Family" for what she termed a meaningful recognition of the institution's service-driven philosophy.

"We are honored and deeply encouraged by this recognition," she stated. "It motivates us to continue serving customs brokers and clients with integrity, commitment and professionalism."

The ceremony reached its emotional peak when the Chief Executive Officer of Trade Insights, Robert Daniel Boakai, mounted the stage to address the gathering.

Boakai, admired by many brokers for his energetic leadership style and humanitarian posture, delivered a brief but passionate message that immediately energized the audience.

Expressing surprise over the recognition, the Trade Insights CEO pledged additional support to the organization, including a brand-new set of canopy tents, dozens of plastic chairs, office tables and a cash donation of US$300.

The announcement sparked excitement and cheers across the venue. But beyond the donations, Boakai also addressed increasing discussions surrounding his reported ambition for the position of Secretary General in the upcoming 2027 NCBAL elections.

"Even though I have aspirations, my commitment to helping customs brokers is not driven by politics or personal ambition," Boakai declared. "It is rooted in humanity, service and moral responsibility."

Boakai previously served as Public Relations Officer of NCBAL before resigning from the position, reportedly citing disagreements with the current administration over issues affecting ordinary brokers.

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Several brokers at the gathering claimed Boakai became increasingly vocal in defending vulnerable and struggling brokers, a stance they say eventually created tensions between him and elements within the leadership structure.

Today, many within the customs community view him as one of the emerging reform-oriented voices advocating for transparency, accountability and stronger welfare programs for brokers nationwide.

The event also shined a spotlight on respected customs professional Morris Kici Kiatamba, who is widely rumored to be considering a presidential bid for NCBAL in 2027.

Kiatamba, described by supporters as experienced, disciplined and administratively competent, praised the organizers for what he termed an "evidence-based recognition initiative."

His professional rise within the customs brokerage sector has been steady and remarkable.

He previously served as Public Relations Officer of NCBAL before ascending to Financial Secretary and later becoming Secretary General of the association.

Kiatamba currently serves as Secretary General of the Mano River Custom Brokers Union (MRCBU), a regional leadership role many brokers believe reflects his broad experience and deep understanding of customs administration within the sub-region.