Liberia: Ninje Appeals for Support As July European Preseason Tour Looms for Youth Starlets

Monrovia — FIFA-accredited youth coach Ammy Ninje is rallying support for an upcoming overseas football development tour slated for July, designed to provide young Liberian footballers with exposure to professional preseason activities across Europe.

Speaking over the weekend at a press conference following a development tour in England, Coach Ninje emphasized that the July window is a critical period for recruitment, as European clubs begin intensive preparations for their upcoming campaigns.

According to Ninje, the preseason period offers a unique "golden window" for youth players to immerse themselves in professional environments, participate in high-level training sessions, and showcase their talents directly to international scouts and technical directors.

"We learned a lot during the England tour, and it is vital for these players to return during the preseason when clubs are actively shaping their rosters for the new season," Ninje said.

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The previous tour in April featured a selection of players from the Talent Development Scheme (TDS) U-17 and the Liberian National U-20 team.

During that stint, the squad faced off against several top-tier English youth sides, a move intended to bridge the gap between local competition and international professional standards.

Ninje described the April experience as "transformative," noting that the players gained firsthand lessons in discipline, tactical sophistication, and the rigors of modern football.

However, he warned that the momentum could stall without the necessary funding.

While plans for the July excursion are already in motion, Ninje revealed that financial constraints remain the primary hurdle.

"Several members of the delegation still hold valid UK visas from our previous trip, which simplifies the logistics significantly," Ninje explained. "However, we are in urgent need of support to cover airfare, accommodation, local transport, and feeding."

The youth coach issued a formal appeal to the Government of Liberia, the private sector, and football stakeholders to invest in the initiative, arguing that such tours are foundational to the future of the national team, the Lone Star.

"Exposure is the bedrock of development," Ninje noted. "When these young players see how football is organized at the highest level, it shifts their mentality. They return with a professional outlook that influences their peers and elevates the domestic game."

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Ninje concluded by stressing that Liberia must keep pace with other African nations that are currently making heavy investments in youth academies and international scouting tours to ensure the country's next generation of talent is not left behind.