Liberia: Rochell Woodson Intensifies Push for Women's Football Investment Ahead of May 15 Polls

Monrovia — As Liberia prepares for the high-stakes May 15, 2026, elections of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), women's football administrator and candidate for Women's Football Representative, Rochell Woodson, has ramped up her campaign with a focus on strategic partnerships and financial mobilization for the female game.

In what supporters describe as a practical demonstration of her manifesto, Woodson recently led a high-level delegation to Ganta, Nimba County, accompanying Rover Ladies FC for their league fixture against Nimba Girls FC.

During the visit, Woodson facilitated a courtesy engagement with Senator Prince Moye, Chairman of the Board of Rover Ladies FC.

The visit underscored a central pillar of Woodson's platform: securing sustainable funding and institutional support for a sector that has long been overshadowed by the men's game.

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Senator Moye, responding to the initiative, announced a financial contribution of L$50,000 as a victory bonus for the team to motivate players and staff.

He further pledged to host a championship dinner should Rover Ladies FC clinch the league title this season, a gesture seen by analysts as a significant signal of growing political and institutional interest in the women's league.

Woodson's campaign has consistently pointed to the global surge in women's football, citing the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup's record-breaking viewership as a reason for Liberia to modernize its approach.

Regional neighbors like Morocco and Nigeria have already made massive strides through targeted policy reforms.

"Women's football in Liberia has enormous potential, but it requires commitment, partnerships, and visionary leadership to unlock opportunities for our players and clubs."

Woodson stated during the Nimba tour.

She reaffirmed that if elected as Women's Football Representative, her administration would prioritize creating stronger support systems and improving welfare conditions for female athletes nationwide.

Historically, Liberian women's clubs have survived on the personal sacrifices of club presidents and volunteers, often struggling to finance basic logistics like transportation and equipment.

Observers note that Woodson's recent engagements are an attempt to bridge the gap between campaign rhetoric and tangible action.

As the LFA election enters its final phase, Woodson, appearing as Number Two on the ballot, has intensified her outreach to delegates and stakeholders, urging a "new vision" for football governance that ensures women starlets receive the representation and opportunities they deserve.

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The May 15 polls are expected to be a watershed moment for the LFA, as the sporting community continues to demand transparency, reform, and broader inclusion across all levels of the national game.