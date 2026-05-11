Liberia: Speaker Koon Renews Call for Unity, Accountability and Increased Productivity At Opening of Second Quarter

Monrovia — The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard Nagbe Koon, has called on members of the House to remain focused, united and committed to advancing national development as the Legislature opened the Second Quarter of the Third Session of the 55th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia.

Delivering his official statement at the opening session, Speaker Koon welcomed lawmakers back from recess and reminded them of their constitutional responsibility to serve the Liberian people with diligence and integrity.

"It is again an honor and a deep sense of responsibility that I welcome you all to the opening of the Second Quarter of the Third Session of the 55th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia," Speaker Koon stated. "Let me officially say welcome back to do the job for which you were elected and one to which you have committed yourselves."

Reflecting on the work accomplished during the first quarter, Speaker Koon noted that the period tested the resolve of the House but ultimately demonstrated the institution's resilience, relevance, and constitutional strength.

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He highlighted the passage and consideration of key legislative instruments aimed at improving governance, stimulating economic growth, strengthening public accountability, and addressing pressing national issues.

The Speaker also underscored the House's increasing role in regional peace and stability efforts within the Mano River Union basin. He referenced discussions and engagements surrounding border tensions and regional security concerns involving Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting peace-building, dialogue, and regional cooperation.

Speaker Koon further highlighted the House's strengthened oversight efforts during the first quarter, noting that committees actively engaged ministries, agencies, and public corporations to assess budget performance, monitor service delivery, and ensure compliance with national laws and appropriations.

He also pointed to efforts aimed at enhancing institutional efficiency within the House, including improved committee coordination, administrative reforms, and upgrades to the legislative working environment.

Addressing the recently passed supplementary budget, Speaker Koon noted that the national budget has increased from approximately US$1.2 billion to US$1.3 billion. He stressed the importance of robust revenue generation and effective legislative oversight to ensure public resources are used responsibly and for their intended purposes.

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"As we enter this second quarter, the task before us is even greater," he told lawmakers. "The Liberian people expect a House that is focused, effective, responsive, and united around national progress. They expect leadership that places the country above conflict and service above self-interest."

The Speaker urged committees to become more proactive and results-driven, while encouraging legislative debates and public hearings to remain constructive, respectful, and solution-oriented.

He concluded by reaffirming the House's commitment to strengthening public trust and accountability, emphasizing that the Legislature must continue to demonstrate its dedication to the welfare and aspirations of the Liberian people.

"Thanks once again for staying committed to this cause, and I wish us all a very productive second quarter," Speaker Koon concluded.