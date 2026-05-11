Liberia: Wongosol Condemns Brutal Public Stripping and Assault of Young Woman in Red Light

The Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) has strongly condemned the shocking and inhumane public assault and humiliation of a young woman in Red Light, where she was reportedly stripped naked, beaten and disgraced by a group of men and youths over the clothes she wore.

WONGOSOL described the incident as "barbaric, degrading, and a gross violation of the dignity and human rights of women," stressing that no woman deserves to be subjected to mob violence or public humiliation under any circumstance.

According to WONGOSOL, the disturbing act captured in circulating videos reflects lawlessness and a dangerous culture of violence against women and girls.

"Stripping a woman naked in public is not culture, discipline, or morality. It is violence, abuse, and a direct attack on her dignity and fundamental human rights," the organization stated.

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The organization further condemned the actions of the perpetrators, noting that real men protect women rather than participate in acts that traumatize and dishonor them.

"If it had been their own mother, sister, wife, or daughter, they would have fought to protect her dignity instead of exposing her to ridicule and abuse," WONGOSOL emphasized.

WONGOSOL referenced Article 11 of the Constitution of Liberia, which guarantees equal rights and protection for all citizens, and noted that Liberia's laws, including the Revised Rape Law, condemn all forms of gender-based violence and degrading treatment against women.

The organization also cited Liberia's obligations under international frameworks such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the African Union Maputo Protocol, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, all of which uphold the rights of women to live free from violence, intimidation and abuse.

WONGOSOL is calling on the Liberia National Police to immediately identify, arrest, and prosecute all individuals involved in the attack.

"Violence against women must never be normalized, excused, or ignored. Accountability is necessary to deter future acts of mob violence and abuse against women and girls," the statement noted.

The organization also urged the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to provide urgent psychosocial counseling, protection, and support for the survivor, who is believed to be suffering severe emotional and psychological trauma following the incident.

Additionally, WONGOSOL appealed to citizens, especially men and young people, to reject all forms of violence and disrespect against women.

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"Disgracing one woman is disgracing your own mother, sister, wife, or daughter at home. Women deserve respect, protection, and dignity at all times regardless of their appearance, background, or personal choices," the organization stressed.

Describing the incident as heartbreaking and unacceptable, WONGOSOL warned that Liberia cannot achieve meaningful progress while women continue to face violence and humiliation in public spaces.

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the protection, safety, dignity and human rights of women and girls across Liberia.