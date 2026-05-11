Sierra Leone: Liberia Immigration Service Embarks On Courtesy and Working Visit to Sierra Leone Immigration Department

Monrovia — The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has commenced an official courtesy and working visit to the Sierra Leone Immigration Department (SLID) in the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in border management, migration governance, and regional security.

The engagement is strictly immigration-focused and aims to deepen institutional collaboration between the two sister agencies in addressing emerging migration and border security challenges affecting both countries and the wider sub-region.

Liberia and Sierra Leone share longstanding historical, cultural and geographical ties, with active border corridors facilitating the movement of people and goods under the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol.

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However, increasing cross-border movement continues to present challenges, including irregular migration, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, transnational organized crime, identity and travel document fraud, and broader border security vulnerabilities.

Against this backdrop, the visit seeks to strengthen operational coordination and improve information-sharing mechanisms between LIS and SLID to enhance collective responses to evolving migration and border security concerns.

The discussions will focus on several key thematic areas, including: Border security and management, Irregular migration and human trafficking, Intelligence and information sharing, Migration governance, Capacity building, and Digital transformation in border management systems.

The two institutions are expected to explore practical and sustainable approaches aimed at improving coordinated border management, strengthening institutional partnerships, and enhancing operational effectiveness along shared border corridors.

Key Objectives of the Visit include Strengthen bilateral cooperation between LIS and SLID, Establish structured mechanisms for information and intelligence sharing, Promote joint border management initiatives and operational collaboration, Exchange best practices in migration governance and enforcement operations, Enhance technical cooperation and capacity-building initiatives, and Initiate and/or formalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both institutions.

The LIS emphasized that border security cannot be managed in isolation, noting that threats affecting one country may have direct implications for

regional peace, stability, economic development and collective security across the sub-region.

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The Service further underscored that enhanced cooperation among immigration institutions within the Mano River Union and ECOWAS region remains critical in addressing contemporary migration challenges and combating transnational criminal activities.

Expected outcomes of the visit include strengthened institutional partnerships, the establishment of secure communication channels between both institutions, enhanced operational coordination and the development of sustainable cooperation mechanisms to address irregular migration and transnational crime.

The LIS delegation is headed by Commissioner General Elijah F. Rufus and includes senior officers and technical personnel of the Service.

The LIS remains committed to promoting regional cooperation, professional border management, and effective migration governance in support of national and regional peace and security.