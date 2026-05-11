Liberia: Geda Ame Church Celebrates Roseline Irons Toe's Devotion With Mother of the Year Honor

Brewsville — The Geda African Methodist Episcopal Church in Brewsville on Sunday honored Mrs. Roseline Irons Toe as Mother of the Year 2026/2027, recognizing her years of faithful service, leadership, and commitment to both the church and wider community.

Mrs. Toe, who serves as Vice President of the Usher Board and Director of the Conference Level Delegation, was celebrated during a special ceremony attended by family, friends, and congregation members. This marks her second such recognition, having previously received the title in 2024.

Speaking on behalf of the family, her son Nathan Charles described the honor as "meaningful and humbling," emphasizing that his mother's service has always been driven by faith and compassion rather than public praise. He also recalled the prayers and support of the church's women during his battle with COVID-19 in 2022, noting their encouragement strengthened his recovery.

As a gesture of gratitude, Charles donated L$100,000 to the Women's Missionary Department to support humanitarian initiatives for vulnerable members of the church and community.

Mrs. Toe expressed appreciation to the congregation, family, and friends for their continued support, reaffirming her commitment to serving God and uplifting others.

The event was marked by prayers, thanksgiving, and joyful celebration, with members describing Mrs. Toe as a devoted Christian mother whose leadership continues to inspire and impact lives.