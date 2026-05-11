West Africa: Gambia Embassy Warns Visa Overstay Risks Tighter Rules

The Gambian Embassy in Washington has issued an urgent warning to citizens in the United States, after visa overstay rates hit 38% for Gambian students and 13% for B1/B2 visitors.

In a statement Tuesday, the Embassy said overstaying violates US immigration law and carries "significant consequences," including visa cancellation, future ineligibility, possible deportation, and long-term travel bans.

"Beyond individual consequences, high overstay rates negatively impact the reputation of The Gambia and can lead to stricter visa conditions for all Gambian nationals, as it is the case for now," the Embassy said.

The warning comes as US authorities increase scrutiny on countries with high overstay rates. The Embassy noted the trend has "far-reaching implications" for current and prospective students and visitors. Elevated rates may trigger higher denial rates and reduced opportunities for "genuine travelers and scholars."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Embassy urged all Gambians in the US to strictly adhere to visa terms, depart before authorisation expires, and check their I-94 online to confirm departure dates. Those needing extensions should seek legal guidance or contact US immigration authorities.

It also called on community leaders, student associations, and Diaspora stakeholders to "intensify awareness and educational engagements on immigration compliance."

"Conduct yourselves in a manner that upholds the dignity and integrity of The Gambia," the statement read.

The Embassy stressed that government remains committed to safeguarding citizens abroad while promoting "lawful and responsible engagement with host countries."

"The cooperation of all Gambians is essential in addressing this trend and preserving opportunities for future generations," it said.

The 38% student overstay figure places The Gambia among countries facing heightened US visa scrutiny. Overstay rates above 10% often trigger additional checks and documentation requirements for applicants.

The Embassy said it stands ready to provide guidance and urged nationals to rely on official communication channels.

The warning targets thousands of Gambians in the US, particularly students on F-1 visas and visitors on B1/B2 visas. Many use the US as a destination for higher education and family visits.

US immigration law requires non-immigrants to depart by the date on their I-94 record. Overstaying by 180 days triggers a three-year re-entry ban; over one year triggers a ten-year ban.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Legal Affairs Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NHRC flags 'grave concerns' over GALA detainees, rights breaches

Bensouda warns Alkalo attestation opens door to voter fraud