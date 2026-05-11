Gambia: NHRC Flags 'Grave Concerns' Over Gala Detainees, Rights Breaches

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised "grave concerns" over the arrest and detention of GALA members, citing violations of constitutional safeguards at Kairaba and Kotu Police Stations.

In an open letter dated 9 May 2026 to the Inspector General of Police and Justice Minister, the NHRC said investigators found detainees were allegedly arrested without being promptly informed of reasons for arrest, contrary to Section 19 of the Constitution.

Some detainees were reportedly denied timely access to lawyers, family contact, and bail information. The NHRC said detainees also alleged their phones were confiscated and they were initially blocked from contacting counsel and relatives.

"If true, such restrictions would undermine fundamental due process guarantees and the right to legal representation," the Commission wrote.

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NHRC investigators who visited both stations on 9 May observed "detention conditions that fall below acceptable human rights standards." These included overcrowding, poor ventilation, lack of lighting, inadequate sanitation, insufficient bedding, unhygienic conditions, bedbugs, roaches, and no gender-sensitive arrangements for female detainees.

The Commission also flagged "allegations of solitary confinement being imposed on one detainee without explanation or clear justification."

Officers at the stations appeared uncertain about facilitating police bail, the NHRC said, despite the offences reportedly being bailable. "The prolonged detention of certain detainees without clear justification raises concerns regarding compliance with constitutional safeguards," it added.

The NHRC reminded police that law enforcement must comply with the Constitution and The Gambia's regional and international obligations. It called on the IGP to ensure arrests follow legal safeguards, guarantee access to counsel and family, consider bail, restrict solitary confinement, and urgently improve detention conditions.

The Commission said it will "continue to monitor the situation closely" and engage authorities where necessary.

The GALA members were arrested Friday at Westfield Youth Monument during the group's first anniversary event. They are due in Kanifing Magistrate Court today.

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