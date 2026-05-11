Gambia: Barrow Inaugurates 12km Roads Project in Madiana

President Adama Barrow on Saturday inaugurated the 12-kilometre Brufut-Madiana-Banyaka-Kunkujang Mariama Road Project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at improving transport connectivity in the West Coast Region.

The inauguration ceremony, held at Madiana Lower Basic School, attracted residents and beneficiaries from Kombo North and Kombo South, alongside government officials and community leaders.

Implemented by SSTP Construction Company with the National Roads Authority (NRA) serving as consultant, the project links the communities of Brufut, Madiana, Banyaka and Kunkujang Mariama.

Constructed as a double-surface-dressed road, the project features modern drainage systems designed to improve durability and withstand heavy rains during the rainy season.

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The road is expected to ease movement within the beneficiary communities, facilitate the transportation of goods and services, and improve access to schools, health facilities and other essential social services. It is also anticipated to boost economic and social activities across the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Gambian leader said infrastructure development goes beyond connecting places, noting that quality roads create opportunities and strengthen community ties.

He stated that the newly completed road would help reduce isolation in Kombo South and reinforce the government's commitment to ensuring that development reaches rural and coastal communities, not only urban centres.

NRA Managing Director, Sulayman Sumareh Janneh, said the project comprises 12 kilometres of bituminous paved road built to a standard carriageway width of eight metres.

According to him, the road was designed to accommodate increasing traffic volumes, improve road safety, enhance drainage performance and ensure long-term durability in the rapidly urbanising area.

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