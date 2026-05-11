West Africa: Gambia Still Amongst EU's 'Safe Country' of Return

The Gambia is still considered as a "safe country of return" for asylum seekers designated by the EU, thus prompting a huge rejection of claims submitted by applicants.

The Point has learnt that even though few adjustments have been made by the block including the additional new list of safe countries such as Morocco and Egypt, Banjul's status remains unchanged.

Accordingly, the status signifies that Gambian applicants would be automatically presumed "not to be in need of protection" for asylum purposes.

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However it is vital to add that "exceptional circumstances" may allow for a different assessment if an applicant can demonstrate a "particular circumstance" make the country unsafe for them.

Consequently, the far-reaching changes have prompted serious criticisms from international human rights organisations as well as certain EU lawmakers.

Some lawmakers further described it as "an unprecedented attack on asylum in the EU".

So far over 60 international groups have delivered a joint statement decrying the "risk of intensifying detention ... racial profiling and police raids in public spaces".

Gambians who spoke to this correspondent recently during a legal research conducted expressed frustration but at the same tie determined to push ahead.

Overall, it has been recorded that over 6,000 Gambians have applied for asylum around the globe over the past two years.

Their most favorite destinations are Italy (2,500); Spain (1,300) Germany (550).

According to legal documents and UN reports seen by this correspondent, around 89 percent of the asylum applications submitted by Gambians have been rejected or refused.

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