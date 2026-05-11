Gambia: GRA Pushes Border Security-Trade Balance in Freetown Regional Confab

A high-level Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) delegation, led by the Commissioner of Customs, took part in the 32nd Meeting of Directors General of Customs for West and Central Africa held in Freetown from May 4-8.

The annual gathering convened customs heads, revenue chiefs, and private sector players from across the World Customs Organization's West and Central Africa bloc. Talks centered on border security, trade facilitation, and sharing expertise in customs administration.

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio opened the meeting under this year's theme: "A Customs Service that Protects Society Through its Vigilance and Commitment."

During expert sessions, GRA officials served as rapporteurs and delivered a lead presentation on "Coordinated Border Management: Reconciling Security and Trade Facilitation." The paper sparked high-level debate among delegates on balancing security with smooth cross-border trade.

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The GRA also chairs the WCO West and Central Africa Finance Committee. In that role, the delegation tabled a comprehensive report on the region's financial status.

"The GRA is honored to be part of this important regional gathering," the Authority said in a statement Wednesday. "This engagement reflects our commitment to work with partners and fellow revenue administrations to drive sustainable progress, strengthen regional cooperation, and promote innovation in customs administration."

The meeting drew customs experts from across the bloc to review regional developments and align on border policy.

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