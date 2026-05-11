Gambia: Jali Neneh Suso to Launch New EP

Award-winning Gambian artiste Jali Neneh Suso is set to make a major statement on the country's entertainment scene with the launch of her new EP titled "Brikama" on 6 June at Box Bar in Brikama.

The announcement was made at a recent presser by Mamour Mbenga, Public Relations Officer for the artiste's management team, who described the upcoming event as more than just a musical concert, but a celebration of culture, unity and social transformation.

According to Mbenga, the eight-track EP has already been finalised, mixed and mastered, and will feature a live band performance highlighting Jali Neneh's exceptional vocal ability and mastery of traditional instruments.

The project, he said, carries strong messages centred on women's empowerment, democracy, peace and national unity, saying the artiste aims to use music as a tool for social change and national development.

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"Jali Neneh Suso comes from a renowned kora-playing family and continues a rich musical heritage deeply rooted in Gambian culture," Mbenga said, adding that the kora, balafon and traditional drums remain central to her sound and artistic identity.

Beyond entertainment, he said the artiste also plans to embark on humanitarian and community-focused initiatives, including supporting women facing health challenges, promoting education and reaching out to vulnerable people in correctional centres.

Mbenga stressed that musicians have a responsibility to serve as positive role models and contribute meaningfully to society.

For her part, Jali Neneh Suso clarified that although the EP is titled "Brikama," it symbolises the entire country and not just the town itself.

"Brikama represents culture, identity and the spirit of The Gambia," she stated.

The artiste expressed gratitude to her supporters and reflected on her musical journey, describing the upcoming project as her third album and her first major launch event in Brikama.

She further revealed plans to establish an association dedicated to social development and partnerships with stakeholders across various sectors, while also targeting regional and international exposure through possible tours across West Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Meanwhile, the management team appealed to sponsors and partners to support the initiative, noting that organising such a large-scale entertainment event requires significant financial resources.

Despite the challenges, the organisers remain optimistic that this new EP launch will be successful and memorable, as it is expected to attract music lovers, cultural stakeholders and entertainment figures, marking another important milestone in the growth of Gambian music and cultural expression.

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