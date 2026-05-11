Gambia: Good Morning Mr President - Rebuilding Human and Social Cohesion Ahead of December Presidential Election

Mr President, as The Gambia approaches another important Presidential Election this December, there is an urgent national issue that deserves equal attention alongside politics and economics: the gradual weakening of human and social interaction within our families, communities, and national life.

Nations are not built by infrastructure alone. They are built by people connected through trust, shared values, compassion, and collective responsibility. Historically, Gambian society was admired for its strong family systems, peaceful coexistence, communal living, and respect for elders. Communities raised children together, neighbours supported one another, and religious and cultural values reinforced unity and discipline.

Today, however, like many societies around the world, The Gambia is increasingly facing social challenges that threaten this social fabric.

We are witnessing breakdown of family structures, hyper-individualism and self-centeredness, excessive dependency on social media, declining community participation, growing disconnect between generations, mental and emotional health challenges, and loneliness among both youth and elders.

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Mr President, urbanisation, migration, economic pressures, and changing lifestyles have also reduced extended family interaction, traditional mentorship, community gatherings, and intergenerational living.

Digital technology has brought enormous benefits, but it has also unintentionally created emotional distance among people. Many families now spend more time interacting with screens than with one another. Social media increasingly shapes emotions, opinions, and political behaviour, often amplifying division, misinformation, insults, and intolerance.This becomes particularly important during election periods.

Mr President, the December Presidential Election should not only be viewed as a political contest, but also as a test of our national maturity, social discipline, and commitment to unity. Political competition must never destroy family relationships, friendships, religious harmony, or community cohesion.

No election should divide brothers, neighbours, spouses, or communities. Political seasons come and go, but the nation remains.

Historically, Gambians have been respected for political tolerance and peaceful coexistence despite differences in opinion. Preserving this national character is essential to maintaining peace and stability.

Mr President, rebuilding strong human and community relationships must become part of national development itself. Social cohesion is as important as economic growth. A society with weak family structures, isolated youth, neglected elders, and declining moral values cannot achieve sustainable development regardless of how much infrastructure is built.

The Gambia must therefore intentionally invest in rebuilding social capital through: Family bonding initiatives,respect for elders,youth mentorship programmes,civic education,religious and cultural gatherings,community service,sports and cultural development,honest national dialogue,compassion and forgiveness.

Our schools should not only produce graduates but responsible citizens. Our politics should not only seek power but promote national unity. Our economic development should strengthen the dignity and well-being of families and communities.

Strong nations endure not simply because of wealth, but because of trust, shared values, social solidarity, and collective responsibility.

Mr President, as the country approaches the December elections, there is need for calm reflection, responsible leadership, and deliberate efforts to preserve the social harmony that has historically distinguished The Gambia.

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The true strength of The Gambia will not only be measured by the outcome of elections, but by whether Gambians continue to live together peacefully, respectfully, and united after the elections are over.

Finally Mr President, it is essential that in the interest of peace and democracy, the police release members of Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA) to also grant them the opportunity to celebrate their planned first anniversary at the Youth Monument in Westfield. Such a magnanimous gesture would go a long way in appreciating and solidifying your democratic credentials and goodwill for Gambians.

Good day!

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