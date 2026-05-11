Gambia: English Premier League - Minteh Scores for Brighton in Win Over Wolves

Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh has scored for Brighton in their 3-0 win over Wolves 3-0 in the 2025\2026 English Premier League on Saturday.

Minteh was explosive in the game, completing 23/29 accurate passes, making 6 defensive contributions, 3 final-third passes, 9 touches in the opposition box, 3 recoveries, and 4 duels won, with 52 touches in 90 minutes.

Brighton have not lost a match in which Minteh scored since joining them.

Minteh scored in 10 matches so far.

SJAG prexy joins G\Bissau Minister of Social Communication to inaugurate Forum of Sports Journalists