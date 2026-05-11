West Africa: Sierra Leone FA Contacts Former Scorpions Coach for Leone Star Job

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has reportedly Contacted Belgian gaffer Tom Saintfiet as the Search for a new Coach for Leone Stars continues after sacking of Mohamed Kallon.

The former Scorpions tactician is identified as a front runner for the position.

The 53-year-old gaffer Left his Mali role earlier this year after a solid qualification campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sierra Leone is currently in a rebuilding phase after parting ways with their previous head Coach, Mohamed Kallon.

They're looking for someone who can hit the ground running for upcoming qualifiers and friendlies.