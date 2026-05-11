West Africa: Sierra Leone FA Contacts Former Scorpions Coach for Leone Star Job

11 May 2026
The Point (Banjul)

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has reportedly Contacted Belgian gaffer Tom Saintfiet as the Search for a new Coach for Leone Stars continues after sacking of Mohamed Kallon.

The former Scorpions tactician is identified as a front runner for the position.

The 53-year-old gaffer Left his Mali role earlier this year after a solid qualification campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sierra Leone is currently in a rebuilding phase after parting ways with their previous head Coach, Mohamed Kallon.

They're looking for someone who can hit the ground running for upcoming qualifiers and friendlies.

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