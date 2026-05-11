Gambia: Detained Gala Activists to Appear in Court Today

11 May 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

Youth activists arrested Friday at Westfield Youth Monument are expected before the Kanifing Magistrate Court at 8:00 a.m. today, Monday, 11 May 2026, after spending the weekend in police custody.

The group, members of Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA), were detained on 8 May while marking the organisation's first anniversary. GALA says the gathering was peaceful and authorised by the Kanifing Municipal Council, which manages the monument.

"At no point did they violate any law," GALA said in a statement Sunday. "Their gathering was lawful and duly authorized by KMC, the authority responsible for managing the Youth Monument."

The group described the arrests as "unjust" and a "serious violation of fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution." It warned that detaining citizens beyond 72 hours without due process is unlawful.

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"No democratic society should criminalize peaceful assembly or intimidate citizens for exercising their lawful rights," the statement read.

Police have not yet publicly commented on the charges. The number of activists detained was not disclosed in the statement.

GALA is calling on Gambians, particularly youth, to attend court today "in a peaceful show of solidarity."

"Your presence will demonstrate that Gambians stand united against injustice, unlawful detention, and the abuse of state power," the group said. "Now, more than ever, we must defend our constitutional freedoms and uphold the principles of justice, democracy, and accountability."

The Westfield Youth Monument, under KMC management, has become a frequent site for civic gatherings. Section 25 of the 1997 Constitution guarantees freedom of assembly, subject to laws on public order. Organisers of public assemblies typically notify authorities, but GALA insists its event had KMC's approval.

The arrests come amid heightened sensitivity over public demonstrations. Civil society groups have repeatedly raised concerns about police handling of protests since 2017.

Today's court appearance will indicate whether the state intends to pursue charges or release the activists. Under Gambian law, detainees must be brought before a court within 72 hours or released on bail.

GALA ended its statement: "The struggle for a better Gambia continues."

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