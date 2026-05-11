A strong atmosphere of unity, optimism, and renewed calls for reform dominated a major weekend gathering organized by the influential "Under the Blue Umbrella Family," where hundreds of licensed customs brokers from across Liberia assembled in what many participants described as one of the profession's most significant solidarity events in recent years.

The colorful program, held on May 8, 2026, at the association's headquarters, brought together customs brokers operating around the Freeport of Monrovia and several customs regions nationwide in a show of growing cohesion within the sector.

The event, though officially framed as an appreciation ceremony, quickly evolved into a broader conversation about leadership, welfare support, and the future direction of the National Custom Broker Association of Liberia (NCBAL) ahead of the anticipated 2027 elections.

At the center of the celebration was the honoring of Trade Insights, a rapidly emerging trade facilitation institution, and outgoing NCBAL Secretary General Charles Karpeh for what organizers described as their contributions toward empowering and supporting customs brokers across the country.

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Widely regarded as one of the most organized blocs within the NCBAL structure, the "Under the Blue Umbrella Family" emphasized that the recognition was not politically motivated, but rather grounded in appreciation for visible humanitarian service and practical interventions benefiting ordinary brokers.

Over the past year, Trade Insights has increasingly gained prominence within Liberia's customs sector for introducing support initiatives aimed at easing operational difficulties faced by brokers and their clients at ports and border entry points.

Operating under the slogan, "Bringing trade right at your doorsteps and leading by example," the institution has become associated with broker-centered welfare programs and administrative support initiatives.

Delivering remarks during the ceremony, Organizing Committee Chairman Abdullah D. Massaquoi outlined several interventions undertaken independently by Trade Insights, which he said justified the recognition.

According to Massaquoi, the institution provided laptops for customs brokers stationed at various border points, supplied rain gear for personnel at the NCBAL headquarters, installed Starlink internet services to improve operational efficiency, supported the Elder Council with welfare assistance, distributed stationery supplies across customs regions, and donated mobile phones to members of the Elder Council.

He further disclosed that Trade Insights sponsored transportation and hotel accommodation for more than 40 brokers who attended the association's March 2026 convention in Harper City, Maryland County.

"These are not ordinary gestures," Massaquoi declared. "When an institution spends thousands of dollars supporting struggling brokers at a time many feel neglected, then appreciation becomes a moral responsibility."

Despite the growing speculation surrounding the 2027 NCBAL elections, Massaquoi insisted the recognition ceremony should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political ambition.

"This is not politics," he stressed. "This is humanity and appreciation for genuine sacrifices."

His comments drew loud applause from participants, many of whom openly expressed frustration over what they described as weak welfare representation and poor administrative coordination under the current NCBAL leadership headed by President James Hinneh, who is serving his final constitutional term.

Receiving the award on behalf of Trade Insights was Jesse Z. Kplawood, a senior female representative of the institution whose presence many attendees praised as a reflection of inclusiveness and progressive leadership.

"We are honored and deeply encouraged by this recognition," Kplawood said in her acceptance remarks. "It motivates us to continue serving customs brokers and clients with integrity, commitment and professionalism."

The emotional highlight of the gathering came when the Chief Executive Officer of Trade Insights, Robert Daniel Boakai, addressed the crowd.

Boakai, admired by many brokers for what supporters describe as his energetic leadership style and humanitarian approach, delivered a brief but passionate speech that electrified the audience.

Expressing surprise over the recognition, Boakai immediately pledged additional support to the organization, including the donation of canopy tents, dozens of plastic chairs, office tables, and US$300 in cash assistance.

The announcement triggered cheers and excitement across the venue.

But beyond the donations, attention quickly shifted to growing reports surrounding Boakai's possible candidacy for the position of Secretary General in the anticipated 2027 NCBAL elections.

"Even though I have aspirations, my commitment to helping customs brokers is not driven by politics or personal ambition," Boakai declared. "It is rooted in humanity, service and moral responsibility."

Boakai previously served as Public Relations Officer of the NCBAL before resigning from the role, reportedly due to disagreements with the current administration over issues affecting ordinary brokers.

Several brokers attending the program claimed Boakai became increasingly vocal in defending struggling and vulnerable brokers, a posture they say eventually created tensions between him and elements within the association's leadership.

Today, many within the customs brokerage community view him as one of the emerging reform-minded voices advocating for transparency, accountability, and stronger welfare support programs.

The event also renewed discussion around respected customs professional Morris Kici Kiatamba, who is widely rumored to be considering a presidential bid for the NCBAL in 2027.

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Kiatamba, described by supporters as experienced, disciplined, and administratively competent, praised the organizers for what he called an "evidence-based recognition initiative."

His leadership record within the customs brokerage profession spans several positions, including Public Relations Officer, Financial Secretary, and Secretary General of the NCBAL.

He currently serves as Secretary General of the Mano River Custom Brokers Union (MRCBU), a regional leadership role many brokers believe demonstrates his extensive understanding of customs administration across West Africa.

Observers within the customs sector say Kiatamba's steady rise through the profession reflects institutional knowledge, consistency, and long-term dedication to the field.

Earlier in the program, the Chairlady of the "Under the Blue Umbrella Family," Ephesians Kiawu, praised members for maintaining unity and professionalism despite ongoing challenges facing the customs brokerage profession.

For many of the hundreds of brokers who attended, however, the gathering represented more than an appreciation ceremony or political conversation. It symbolized hope for a stronger and more united profession--one driven by accountability, practical support, responsive leadership, and a renewed commitment to the welfare of customs brokers across Liberia.