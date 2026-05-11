Liberia: CBL Hosts NFIES 2026-2030 Stakeholders' Workshop in Ganta

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has convened the Second National Stakeholders' Workshop on the development of the National Financial Inclusion and Education Strategy (NFIES) 2026-2030, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen financial inclusion and expand access to financial services across the country.

The one-day workshop, held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Ganta, Nimba County, brought together a broad range of stakeholders, including representatives from government institutions, development partners, financial service providers, and key actors within Liberia's financial ecosystem.

Held under the theme, "The Last Mile Reality: Usage, Liquidity and Agricultural Value Chains," the workshop emphasized the need to address the practical challenges that continue to shape financial inclusion outcomes, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

The Central Bank noted that while policy reforms and financial sector advancements remain critical, the true measure of success lies in how effectively financial services reach and improve the daily lives of ordinary Liberians.

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According to the CBL, the concept of "Last Mile Reality" reflects the final stage of delivering financial services to individuals, businesses, and communities that are often geographically remote or financially excluded. It underscores the importance of bridging the gap between national policy frameworks and real-life experiences at the community level.

The Bank highlighted that usage of financial services must go beyond access, stressing that inclusion is only meaningful when individuals and businesses actively utilize services such as savings, credit, payments, insurance, and remittances. Sustained usage, the CBL said, depends on trust, affordability, relevance, financial literacy, and ease of access.

The issue of liquidity was also identified as a major operational constraint in rural markets. The CBL pointed out that many rural agents and service points experience frequent cash shortages, limiting customers' ability to complete transactions or withdraw funds.

"Addressing liquidity challenges is essential to building confidence, reliability, and continuous use of financial services," the Bank emphasized.

In addition, the workshop placed strong focus on agricultural value chains, recognizing agriculture as a central pillar of Liberia's economy. The CBL noted that farmers, cooperatives, traders, processors, and other actors within the agricultural sector require tailored financial solutions to improve productivity and increase incomes.

"Strengthening financial access for agricultural actors can support food security, enterprise growth, and rural development," the Bank said.

The workshop forms part of a broader nationwide consultative process aimed at developing a robust, inclusive, and evidence-based NFIES 2026-2030 framework. It also seeks to ensure that the next phase of the strategy reflects emerging challenges, aligns with national development priorities, and responds to the needs of vulnerable and underserved populations.

As part of its objectives, the workshop reviewed progress made under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) 2020-2024, validated key findings from the assessment process, and gathered stakeholder inputs to guide the formulation of the new strategy.

The decision to host the engagement in Ganta underscores the CBL's commitment to decentralizing national consultations and promoting inclusive participation. As a major commercial hub outside Monrovia, Ganta provided a strategic platform for engaging stakeholders at the sub-national level and ensuring regional perspectives are reflected in national policy design.

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Participants included rural financial service providers and agents, agricultural value chain actors such as farmers and cooperatives, rural community finance institutions, credit unions, Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs), microfinance institutions, and regulatory agencies operating in decentralized areas.

The CBL acknowledged the continued support of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion, as well as technical assistance from the World Bank and the United States Office of Technical Assistance (OTA), noting that these partnerships have enhanced the depth, quality, and inclusiveness of the NFIES development process.

Participants engaged in technical discussions, validated assessment findings, and provided strategic recommendations to guide the next phase of Liberia's financial inclusion agenda.

The Central Bank of Liberia reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an inclusive financial ecosystem that promotes economic growth, strengthens financial stability, and improves livelihoods for all Liberians.