Liberia: Bloom Bank Liberia Md Takes Waba Treasurer Post

The Managing Director of Bloom Bank Africa Liberia, Olalekan Balogun, has been appointed Treasurer of the West African Bankers Association (WABA), marking a significant milestone for Liberia's banking sector and the institution's growing influence within the West African financial community.

Mr. Balogun's appointment was unanimously approved during the Association's Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Monrovia. The decision reflects recognition of his leadership, professional expertise, and contributions to the advancement of banking and financial services in Liberia and across the sub-region.

The appointment also highlights the increasing prominence of Bloom Bank Africa Liberia within regional banking circles, as the institution continues to strengthen its footprint in Liberia's financial sector through innovation, customer-focused banking, and institutional reforms.

Speaking following the appointment, Mr. Balogun described the opportunity as both an honor and a responsibility to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of banking cooperation and financial stability across West Africa.

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"I am deeply honored by the confidence reposed in me by my colleagues across the region. This appointment is not only a recognition of my professional journey, but also a reflection of the progress being made by Bloom Bank Africa Liberia and Liberia's banking sector as a whole," he stated.

He added, "I look forward to working closely with fellow members of WABA to strengthen regional collaboration, promote financial inclusion, encourage innovation in banking services, and support policies that will enhance economic growth and stability within the West African region."

The West African Bankers Association serves as a key regional platform that promotes cooperation among banks and financial institutions in West Africa, while advocating for policies and initiatives aimed at strengthening banking systems, regional integration, and sustainable economic development.

Industry observers say Mr. Balogun's elevation to the position of Treasurer further demonstrates Liberia's increasing participation in regional financial leadership and policy discussions. The appointment is also expected to create greater opportunities for collaboration between Liberian financial institutions and their counterparts across West Africa.

Under Mr. Balogun's leadership, Bloom Bank Africa Liberia has continued to expand its operations and strengthen customer confidence, while contributing to efforts geared toward improving financial services and supporting economic activities in Liberia.

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Banking stakeholders attending the Annual General Meeting praised the appointment, describing it as a strong endorsement of professional competence and leadership within Liberia's banking industry.

The appointment of Mr. Balogun comes at a time when regional banking institutions are increasingly focusing on financial innovation, digital banking transformation, cross-border trade facilitation, and stronger regulatory cooperation to address emerging economic challenges across West Africa.

With Liberia hosting the 2026 WABA Annual General Meeting, the appointment is also being viewed as a moment of pride for the country's financial sector and a testament to the growing role Liberian banking professionals are playing in shaping regional economic and financial policies.