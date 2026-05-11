Benin: Bank of Africa Benin Grows Income As Deposits, Commissions Rise

8 May 2026
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

Bank of Africa Benin (BRVM: BOAB) opened 2026 on solid ground, growing its net banking income 11% in the year to March compared to the same period a year earlier, driven by a near-19% jump in fee and commission income and an 8.5% rise in net interest margin. Net profit edged up 1% over the same period.

Customer deposits crossed 753.7 billion FCFA ($1.35bn), with non-remunerated deposits -- essentially free funding -- growing 3.5%. Outstanding loans held broadly flat at 386.5 billion FCFA ($690.7m), suggesting the bank is being selective about new credit rather than chasing growth on both sides of the balance sheet at once.

The gap between the 11% income growth and the 1% profit growth points to rising costs somewhere in the chain -- likely provisioning or operating expenses -- though the bank did not detail this in its quarterly filing. The numbers are unaudited.

Key Takeaways

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Bank of Africa Benin is a subsidiary of BMCE Bank of Africa. This Moroccan banking group has built one of the most extensive branch networks in sub-Saharan Africa over the past two decades. The Benin entity operates in one of West Africa's smaller but faster-growing economies -- the country posted 8.3% GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2025. The shift in income composition toward fees and commissions rather than pure interest income is a pattern seen across better-managed African banks as they expand into payments, trade finance and mobile banking services that generate fee revenue without consuming capital. That commission income grew nearly 19% in a single quarter is notable and likely reflects both organic volume growth and a deliberate push into transaction banking. The flat loan book, by contrast, may reflect caution around credit quality in an environment where many West African banks are still digesting non-performing loans accumulated during the post-pandemic slowdown.

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