Cote d'Ivoire: Financing Costs Overwhelm Bernabe Cote d'Ivoire Earnings in 2025

Bernabe Cote d'Ivoire (BRVM: BNBC), a hardware and building materials distributor founded in 1953, posted a net profit of just 22.3 million FCFA ($39,900) in 2025 on revenue of 45.3 billion FCFA ($81m) -- a margin so thin it barely registers. The company is operationally sound but financially trapped.

The problem is its balance sheet. Bernabe carries 18.5 billion FCFA ($33.1m) in short-term bank borrowings -- more than 40% of total assets -- to finance the inventory it must hold before customers pay. That debt costs roughly 1 billion FCFA ($1.8m) a year in interest charges, which is almost exactly equal to operating profit. The result is a business that works hard and earns almost nothing.

Revenue grew 7% and value added was roughly flat. Operating profit was positive, and the company has been consistently profitable at the operating level for years. The real issue is structural: Bernabe sells to construction firms, mining operations and public-sector contractors, clients that are slow to pay, forcing the company to borrow to bridge the gap between buying inventory and collecting cash.

No dividend was proposed. Accounts go to shareholders on June 15, 2026.

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Key Takeaways

Bernabe is a subsidiary of the Yeshi Group and one of the BRVM's oldest listed companies, operating 4 Bernabe stores and one Mr Bricolage outlet in Ivory Coast. Its five product lines -- hardware, steel, industrial materials, building materials and household equipment -- track activity in construction, mining and infrastructure, sectors that have all been reasonably active in Ivory Coast in recent years. The disconnect between that activity and Bernabe's profit line is entirely a financing story. West African distributors routinely face this problem: they must buy goods in advance, hold large stocks, and wait for institutional clients to pay invoices that can take months to settle. Without access to cheap, long-term working capital financing, the interest bill consumes the margin. If the company could restructure its 18.5 billion FCFA in overdraft lines into longer-term, lower-cost facilities, the underlying operating performance -- which is real -- would translate into meaningful profit. Ivory Coast's ongoing infrastructure drive, the expanding construction market in Abidjan, and growing demand from the mining sector in the country's interior all suggest the top-line opportunity is there. The financial structure is the constraint, not the market.