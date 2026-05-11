Cote d'Ivoire: SIB Q1 Profit Jumps 11 Percent As Ivorian Economy Holds Course

Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (BRVM: SIBC) delivered a strong start to 2026, with net profit up 11% in the first quarter against the same period last year, as both its loan book and deposit base expanded and cost discipline held.

Deposits grew 9% to 1,495 billion FCFA ($2.67bn) and loans grew 7% to 1,112 billion FCFA ($1.99bn) -- a healthy gap that signals the bank is funding its lending growth from customer deposits rather than wholesale borrowing. Net banking income rose 4% to 27.7 billion FCFA ($49.5m) and operating profit was up 11%.

The numbers reflect what SIB's management described as a favourable macroeconomic backdrop in Ivory Coast, which has been one of the most consistently growing economies in West Africa. The bank said it expects conditions to remain positive for the rest of 2026.

Key Takeaways

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SIB is a subsidiary of Attijariwafa Bank, Morocco's largest bank by assets and one of the most active financial institutions on the African continent. Its presence in Ivory Coast -- the largest economy in francophone West Africa -- puts it at the centre of a market undergoing genuine structural expansion, with infrastructure investment, consumer credit growth and formalisation of the economy all expanding the addressable banking market.

A 9% deposit growth rate in a single quarter is significant, suggesting SIB is capturing market share in retail and corporate deposits, possibly at the expense of smaller local banks or as businesses consolidate their cash with larger, more stable institutions. The loan-to-deposit ratio implied by these numbers sits around 74%, which is prudent and leaves the bank room to grow its loan book further without stretching its funding base. Attijariwafa has been one of the most acquisitive banks on the continent, and SIB benefits from that group's scale in trade finance, treasury and technology.