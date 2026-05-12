Africa: Macron Champions African Investment, Backs Restitution of Colonial Artefacts

French President Emmanuel Macron urged investment in Africa at the start of an economic summit in Nairobi, Kenya, aimed at renewing France's engagement with the continent. He also put forward France's new legislation easing the return of objects looted during the colonial era.

Africa "needs investment to become more sovereign", with aid being replaced by economic opportunities, Macron said Monday, announcing €23 billion of investment for Africa.

Speaking at the University of Nairobi, at the start of the two-day summit, he said the funds would include €14 billion in private and public investments by French entities, and nine billion euros by African investors, focused on energy transition, digital and AI, the maritime economy and agriculture.

They would create 250,000 direct jobs in France and Africa, Macron said.

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"We are not simply here to come and invest on the African continent alongside you - we need the great African business leaders to come and invest in France," he told the audience at Nairobi's convention centre.

"And that too is what underpins this relationship, now entirely free of hang-ups," he added.

Ahead of the summit, Macron told The Africa Report that colonialism could no longer be blamed for all of Africa's challenges.

Improve governance

"We must not exonerate from all responsibility the seven decades that followed independence," he told the magazine, calling on African leaders to improve governance.

Europe's former colonial powers were not "the predators of this century," he added.

Macron said that in the past, European leaders would lecture African leaders on what they needed, but that "this is no longer what Africa needs or wants to hear", which is "just as well, because we, too, no longer have the means, if we're being honest".

On a panel discussion with young entrepreneurs about technology and artificial intelligence, seated alongside Kenyan President William Ruto, Macron said Africa and France were equal partners with common objectives.

"A lot of solutions are made in the US or made in China," he said. "I think we have a common fight... which is to build our strategic autonomy for Europe and Africa. And if we build it together, we will be much stronger."

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Deals worth more than €850 million were announced on Sunday during a state visit between Macron and Ruto, including plans by French shipping group CMA CGM to invest € 700 million to modernise a terminal at Kenya's port of Mombasa.

Returning looted objects

Macron also addressed the return of African art and artefacts looted during the colonial era, many of which are held by French institutions and collectors.

In a 2017 speech in Burkina Faso, he pledged to facilitate the return of stolen works within five years.

Last week, the French parliament passed a law allowing the government to return works of art without having to resort to passing individual laws for each piece of art.

"I believe we have built something irreversible and unstoppable," Macron said, on Monday.

He criticised opponents of the law, insisting it was "about repentance".

"Even if someone came to power in France who wanted to roll back restitutions, I don't think they would succeed... not even all those who are stirring up ill winds and want to retreat into themselves," he said.

(with newswires)