Rwandans in Mali Honour Genocide Victims With Call to Fight Denial

More than 250 people gathered in Bamako, Mali, on Sunday, May 10, to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and pay tributes to more than one million victims.

This was part of the 32nd commemoration period (Kwibuka 32), which lasts 100 days.

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The commemoration brought together representatives of the Government of Mali, members of the diplomatic corps, the Rwandan community living in Mali, and friends of Rwanda.

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In his remarks, Rwanda's Ambassador to Mali, Festus Bizimana said Kwibuka is a collective duty of remembrance aimed at honoring the victims and ensuring that "Never Again" becomes a lived reality.

Bizimana emphasised the need to combat genocide denial and the distortion of history, which are spread through social media and the misuse of artificial intelligence.

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Hanaa-Singer Hamdy, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Mali, expressed regret over the silence and inaction of the international community during the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Malian Minister of State for Reconciliation, Peace and National Cohesion, Gen Ismaël Wagué conveyed a message of friendship and compassion to the Rwandan people.

He said Mali bows in respect before the memory of the victims and strongly condemns genocide, genocide ideology, and incitement to identity-based violence.

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Alida Faraya who represented the Rwandan community in Mali described remembrance as an act of dignity, transmission, and resilience.