Nigeria, EU, WHO Launch N6.7bn Health Initiative to Tackle Disease Outbreaks

The Federal Government, in partnership with the European Union, EU, and the World Health Organisation, WHO, on Monday launched a €4.2 million intervention programme aimed at strengthening Nigeria's capacity to detect and respond swiftly to disease outbreaks amid rising cases of infectious and non-communicable diseases nationwide.

The four-year initiative, known as the EU Support to Public Health Institutes in Nigeria, EU SPIN, is expected to strengthen coordination among public health institutions, improve disease surveillance systems and boost emergency response capacity across federal, state, and local government levels.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, described the programme as a major boost to Nigeria's healthcare system at a time the country faces increasing pressure from recurrent outbreaks and growing chronic health conditions.

"This initiative is designed to strengthen our health institutions, and it is truly a welcome development. It will improve the well-being of Nigerians, especially our vulnerable populations," Salako said.

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"We appreciate the European Union and the World Health Organisation for their support, which aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda. Our commitment to equitable healthcare and prosperity for all remains unwavering."

The intervention comes as Nigeria continues to battle repeated outbreaks of cholera, diphtheria, Lassa fever, meningitis and Mpox, alongside rising cases of hypertension and diabetes.

According to WHO statistics, non-communicable diseases now account for 27 per cent of deaths in Nigeria, while malaria alone contributes nearly 30 per cent of global malaria deaths.

Under the programme, frontline health workers and public health leaders will receive specialised training in outbreak prevention and response, while digital systems for real-time health data sharing will also be deployed to improve decision-making and coordination.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen linkages between public health institutions, primary healthcare services and local communities, with a target of training at least 75 per cent of the public health workforce in digital skills.

European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignon, said the intervention reflects the EU's commitment to supporting stronger and technology-driven health systems in Nigeria.

"Through EU SPIN, the European Union is investing in strong, digitally enabled public health institutions in Nigeria. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to health security and sustainable systems strengthening," Mignon stated.

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On his part, WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr Pavel Ursu, said the programme would help save lives by improving coordination and strengthening the country's response capacity during health emergencies.

"By improving coordination, skills, and digital tools, the project will help protect lives and keep communities healthier," Ursu said.

The partners disclosed that by 2028, the programme is expected to deliver more efficient coordination among health institutions, clearer operational roles and stronger public health data systems across the country.

They noted that progress would be monitored through national tracking systems and periodic joint reviews involving government and development partners.