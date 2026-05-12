Nigeria: ASUU Threatens Strike Over Govt's Plan to Scrap 'Irrelevant' Courses in Varsities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have threatened to embark on indefinite strike over federal government's plan to scrap some academic programmes termed as 'irrelevant' across Nigerian universities

Comrade Christopher Piwuna ASUU President, announced the plan strike at the union's National Executive Council (NEC), meeting held at Modibbo Adama University Yola, Monday.

Piwuna stated that the union would

collaborate with pro-people organisations to resist the plan.

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He noted, "The recent announcement that government would scrap some courses considered "irrelevant" in public universities also came to ASUU as a rude shock.

"The minister reportedly claimed that mass production of graduates in social sciences and humanities is compounding the problem of unemployment and youth restfulness in the country as worrisome.

"ASUU-NEC rejects any attempt to whimsically scrap academic programmes in Nigerian universities and shall work with other pro-people organisations to resist it.

"Contrary to common belief, however, every course in the university has its utilitarian values both in the personal and societal spheres.

The ASUU leaders, therefore, frowned seriously at what is described as distorted/non-implementation of the December 2025 FGN-ASUU agreement by the federal and state governments.

They equally noted with concern governments' reluctance to amicably resolve the lingering issues of the withheld three-and-half months' salaries, promotion arrears, shortfalls in salaries arising from the use of the IPPIS platform.

He added that government isn't serious in the welfare of Nigerian academics which is brewing a pent-up anger which could erupt into a new wave of industrial unrest if not addressed.