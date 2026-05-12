Nigeria: Plateau Family Accuses Kano Hisbah of Converting, Marrying Off Missing 17-Yr-Old Daughter

The family of a 17-year-old Jinkai Simon from Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State has accused the Kano State Hisbah Board of allegedly converting their missing daughter to Islam and marrying her off after she disappeared in Kaduna State.

According to TheCable, in a petition dated May 6, 2026, and addressed to the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, the family alleged that the teenager was converted to Islam, renamed, and later married without their consent after she went missing in Zaria.

However, Kano State Hisbah Board was yet to publicly respond to the allegations at press time

The online newspaper gathered that Jinkai, a student of St. Bartholomew's Secondary School, Wusasa, Zaria, Kaduna State, went missing on March 9 after leaving home for school. She had been living with her older sister, Jennifer Simon, in the Kuregu area of Zaria prior to her disappearance.

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According to the petition filed through the family's lawyer, the teenager was last seen with a neighbour identified as Ruqaiya.

The family alleged that Ruqaiya later informed them that Jinkai had converted to Islam and was taken to Kano, where she was handed over to the Hisbah Board.

The petition further claimed that the board changed her name from Jinkai Simon to Aisha Sani and subsequently arranged her marriage to a man identified as Abdulsamad.

"The Hisbah Board, upon receiving the girl, changed her name from Jinkai Simon to Aisha Sani and married her off to one Abdulsamad, and as such is now going by the name Aisha Abdulsamad," the petition stated.

The family also alleged that official documents were falsified to alter her age from 17 to 19 years.

According to documents attached to the petition, the teenager was reportedly taken before a Kano State High Court, where she allegedly swore to an affidavit declaring herself to be 19-year-old.

The parents accused the Hisbah Board of forging consent documents purportedly signed by them to facilitate the process.

"In order to perpetrate these illegal acts, the Hisbah Board went as far as forging consent documents purported to have been signed by parents, including causing her to swear to an affidavit that she is 19 years old," the family alleged.

They urged the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter and ensure the safe return of their daughter.

Copies of the petition were also sent to the Inspector-General of Police, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, the Anglican Diocese of Wusasa in Zaria, Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria (CSW-N), and the youth wing of CAN in Kaduna State.