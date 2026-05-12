Liberia Advances Decent Work Agenda to Boost Jobs, Improve Livelihoods

Liberia is accelerating efforts to create jobs, improve working conditions, and expand economic opportunities for its citizens through a renewed national commitment to decent work, inclusive growth, and private sector development.

The Government of Liberia has taken a major step toward creating more jobs and improving working conditions nationwide through a high-level tripartite consultation on the Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP).

The consultation, convened by the Ministry of Labour under the auspices of Hon. Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, at the Ellen Johnson Ministerial Complex, brought together representatives from government, employers, and workers' organizations to design policies that will expand employment opportunities, strengthen workers' protections, and promote inclusive economic growth.

Representing the Minister of Labour, Cllr. Cooper Kruah, Deputy Minister Steve Kolubah described the meeting as a critical milestone toward ensuring that all Liberians have access to decent, productive, and decent employment. He stated that the process would help build a labour market that works for every Liberian by creating opportunities, improving incomes, and strengthening livelihoods.

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A key highlight of the meeting was the introduction of the Private Sector Development (PSD) Project, supported by the European Union through its Global Gateway Initiative. The project is expected to boost job creation and private sector growth through creation of more job opportunities, particularly for young people and women, supporting small and medium-sized businesses to grow and hire more workers, strengthening Liberia's business environment to attract investment, and improving skills development to better match labour market demands.

These efforts will help reduce unemployment and drive inclusive economic growth across the country.

Policies That Deliver for People

The consultation also advanced the development of two key national frameworks that would guide the delivery of positive impacts to people, namely, the National Employment Policy (NEP) and the Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP). These frameworks will identify Liberia's priorities in job creation, fair wages and workers' rights, safe and healthy workplaces and social protection for workers and families. Both frameworks are being developed through broad consultations, ensuring that the voices of employers and workers shape decisions that directly impact their lives.

Speaking at the meeting on behalf of Vanessa Phala, the ILO Country Office Director for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Inviolata Chinyangarara, Workers Specialist, commended Liberia for its inclusive approach. She highlighted that strong collaboration between government, employers, and workers would build a more resilient workforce, strengthen the private sector, and improve overall working conditions across Liberia

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Once finalized, the DWCP will serve as Liberia's national roadmap for creating more and better jobs, reducing poverty, and ensuring that economic growth translates into improved living standards for all Liberians.

Hon. Cooper W. Kruah appreciated the ILO mission team for the mission and in particular the EU for providing the funds.

He maintained that the Ministry of Labour and other social partners stand ready to work with the ILO in the successful implementation of this project.

The project is being jointly implemented by the ILO and Expertise France.