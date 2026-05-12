South Africa: Ramaphosa's Court Review Cannot Halt Parliament's Constitutional Obligations On Phala Phala

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) notes President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to institute a court review of the report compiled by the Independent Panel on the Phala Phala matter, which was submitted to Parliament's impeachment process.

As a citizen of South Africa, President Ramaphosa is entitled to exercise his constitutional right to seek legal recourse. The IFP respects the right of every individual to approach the courts, as guaranteed by the Constitution. Equally, however, no one is above the law.

The President's legal challenge does not suspend Parliament's constitutional responsibilities. Parliament remains duty-bound to implement the judgment of the Constitutional Court and to establish the processes and structures required under Section 89 of the Constitution, including the impeachment committee.

The parliamentary process, particularly the amendment and regularisation of Parliament's rules to ensure compliance with the Constitutional Court judgment, can and must proceed in parallel with the President's review application.

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The impeachment process is an institutional responsibility of Parliament and cannot be delayed by legal proceedings where applicable.

The IFP therefore maintains that both the judicial and certain aspects of parliamentary processes must proceed simultaneously in a manner that upholds constitutionalism, institutional integrity, accountability, and the rule of law.

The IFP reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the Constitution and to ensuring that all public office-bearers are held accountable in accordance with the law. Parliament must respect and fully implement the Constitutional Court's ruling without delay.

Issued by:

Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029