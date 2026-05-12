Nigeria: 11 Die in Lone Accident On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The FRSC said the fatal accident occurred on Sunday night, involving a gold Toyota vehicle with registration number GGE 722 KJ.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, says no fewer than 11 persons lost their lives in a lone accident on Eruku bridge along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Sunday.

The Sector Commander, Oludare Ogunjobi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, by the command's Public Education Officer, Odunsi Afolabi.

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Mr Ogunjobi said the fatal accident occurred on Sunday night, involving a gold Toyota vehicle with registration number GGE 722 KJ.

According to him, the vehicle somersaulted and plunged off the bridge, trapping all the occupants inside as the doors reportedly locked.

He said personnel from the Itori Unit Command of the FRSC were immediately deployed to the scene for rescue operations.

The sector commander stated that all the 11 occupants of the vehicle, comprising 10 adult males and one adult female, died in the crash.

"FRSC personnel, with support from members of the local community, dismantled the vehicle to recover the bodies of the victims," he said.

Mr Ogunjobi added that the corpses had been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital morgue in Ifo.

He attributed the crash to suspected driving under the influence and overloading.

The sector commander advised motorists plying the Abeokuta-Lagos route to exercise caution, particularly during night journeys.

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

(NAN)