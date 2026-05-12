Nigeria: Lassa Fever Death Toll Hits 190 As Fatality Rate Rises - NCDC

In its latest Lassa Fever Situation Report for Epidemiological Week 17, covering 20 to 26 April 2026, the agency said the case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 25.2 per cent, compared to 19.1 per cent recorded within the same period in 2025

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 190 deaths from Lassa fever in 2026, with the disease's fatality rate rising above figures recorded during the same period last year.

In its latest Lassa Fever Situation Report for Epidemiological Week 17, covering 20 to 26 April 2026, the agency said the case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 25.2 per cent, compared to 19.1 per cent recorded within the same period in 2025.

The report indicated that although new confirmed infections declined during the reporting week, concerns remain over late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour, and infections among healthcare workers.

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Decline in cases

According to the NCDC, confirmed cases dropped from 29 recorded in Epidemiological Week 16 to nine cases in Week 17.

The new infections were reported in Ondo and Bauchi states.

The agency said 23 states have recorded at least one confirmed case this year across 105 local government areas.

They added that 84 per cent of all confirmed cases were reported from five states--Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Edo.

The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years.

The agency also said no new healthcare worker infection was recorded during the reporting week.

Response measures

The NCDC said it continued nationwide response activities in collaboration with state governments and development partners, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), UNICEF, the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), and ALIMA.

As part of containment efforts, the agency said it conducted capacity-building training for 62 infection prevention and control (IPC) focal persons across Lassa fever treatment facilities in Ebonyi and Ondo states.

It added that Incident Management Systems were activated in Oyo, Kebbi, Kano, Gombe, Benue and Plateau states to strengthen outbreak coordination.

The agency said risk communication and community engagement activities were carried out with religious and traditional leaders in Edo and Ondo states, while sensitisation campaigns targeting farmers and market women were also conducted in Ondo.

Other interventions included the prepositioning and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health facilities, active case searches and contact tracing in high-burden states, and integrated case management training in Taraba State.

The NCDC further said it developed a 30-day healthcare worker protection plan aimed at reducing infections among frontline health workers in endemic states.

Persistent challenges

Despite ongoing interventions, the agency identified several factors worsening the outbreak response.

These include late presentation of patients at health facilities, poor environmental sanitation in affected communities, low awareness levels, and the high cost of treatment and clinical management.

The agency noted that delayed treatment continues to contribute significantly to the rising fatality rate.

NCDC also expressed concern over poor health-seeking behaviour in some communities.

Recommendations

The NCDC urged state governments to sustain year-round community engagement and awareness campaigns on Lassa fever prevention.

The health body also advised healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for the disease, ensure timely referrals, and strictly adhere to infection prevention and control measures.

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They further called on partners and stakeholders to strengthen state-level capacity for early detection and rapid response to outbreaks.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids.

The disease often begins with fever, weakness, and headache, and may progress to more severe symptoms such as bleeding, difficulty breathing, swelling, and organ failure.

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment with Ribavirin are critical for improving survival.