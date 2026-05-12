Nigeria: ASUU Threatens Govt With Fresh Showdown, Says 2025 Agreement Breached

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Monday, threatened a showdown with the Federal Government over what it described as flawed and partial implementation of the December 2025 agreement reached.

It also listed issues of the withheld three-and-half month salaries, promotion arrears, shortfalls in salaries arising from the use of the IPPIS platform, unremitted third-party deductions, and arrears of 25-35 per cent wage award as some of the lingering issues causing uproar.

This was the outcome of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union that was held at the Modibbo Adama University, Yola.

Reading the communique to journalists in Abuja on Monday, Prof. Christopher Piwuna said "the increasing frustration occasioned by the seeming government's disinterestedness in the welfare of Nigerian academics is brewing a pent-up anger which could erupt into a new wave of industrial unrest if not addressed.

"The union appeals to all genuine patriots, well-meaning Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria to prevail on State and Federal governments to fully implement the new Agreement and resolve other outstanding issues in the interest of parents, students and the nation at large.

"Our union's doors remain open for working with the government to realise all our demands. At the same time, NEC directs an emergency meeting of NEC to be called in the next few weeks to review the situation and take appropriate action as may be necessary," he said.