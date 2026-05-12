Nigeria: Adeleke Deposes Osun Monarch Sentenced to Prison in U.S. Over Fraud

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has approved the deposition of Oba Joseph Oloyede as the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu in Ife North Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Osogbo by the governor's spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed.

According to the statement, Oba Oloyede's deposition followed his conviction in the United States on tax fraud and money laundering charges.

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Rasheed said the governor's decision followed the receipt of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Ohio court judgment convicting the traditional ruler.

He noted that the State Executive Council had last year directed the Ministry of Local Government to write to the Ohio court to obtain the CTC of the judgment as the basis for government action.

According to him, the council justified its decision to contact the Ohio court on the grounds that government decisions should not be based solely on social media reports.

Rasheed said that the Deposition Order signed by the governor on May 7 was predicated on the need to maintain peace, order and good governance, as well as preserve the honour and integrity of the royal stool.

He added that the order cited the fraudulent conduct of Oba Oloyede as established by the United States court.

According to Rasheed, the crimes to which the deposed traditional ruler pleaded guilty, as well as his public trial and conviction, had brought the institution of Obaship and the stool of the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu into disrepute and public odium.

He said this necessitated his deposition.

Rasheed said Oba Oloyede was sentenced to 56 months imprisonment on Aug. 26, 2025, by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio for offences bordering on wire fraud, filing false tax returns and engaging in monetary transactions involving criminally derived property. (NAN)