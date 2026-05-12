Nigeria: DJ Tunez Sparks Outrage After Mocking Burna Boy's 'Last Last' At London Club

12 May 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bukola Ogunsina

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Tunez, born Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, has reignited his feud with Afrobeats star Burna Boy, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, following their public clash in April.

The celebrity DJ, who also serves as Wizkid's official disc jockey, stirred controversy during a recent performance at a London nightclub after appearing to mock Burna Boy's music. In a viral video making rounds online, DJ Tunez played Burna Boy's hit song "Last Last" but muted the vocals while referring to the track as "rubbish."

His comments drew mixed reactions from the crowd, with some cheering and others condemning his actions.

The clip has since sparked heated debate on social media, as many fans criticised DJ Tunez for escalating tensions with Burna Boy. Some also warned that the singer may respond to the perceived shade.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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