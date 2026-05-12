Nigeria: 485 Sokoto Pilgrims Depart for Saudi Arabia for 2026 Hajj

The first batch of 485 intending pilgrims from Sokoto State departed for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday for the 2026 Hajj.

The pilgrims left the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, aboard an Aquiline aircraft operated by UMZA Airline at about 6:14 a.m., en route to Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony, Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idris Gobir, assured the pilgrims that the state government had made adequate arrangements for their welfare and security throughout the pilgrimage.

Aliyu said the inaugural flight conveyed pilgrims from Tambuwal, Tureta, Wamakko, Sabon Birni, Isa, Shagari, and Dange/Shuni Local Government Areas.

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He urged the pilgrims to be worthy ambassadors of the state and Nigeria by maintaining discipline, peaceful conduct, and respect for Saudi Arabian laws.

"Sokoto people are known for good behavior, discipline, and peaceful coexistence wherever they find themselves in the world.

"Hajj is a deeply spiritual journey and should not be marred by misconduct," he cautioned.

The governor also advised the pilgrims to pray for peace, progress, and development of the state and Nigeria, noting that prayers offered during Hajj were highly rewarding.

Also speaking, the 2026 Amirul Hajj and chairman of the State Hajj Committee, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements in place.

Dingyadi, who is also the Minister of Labour and Employment, said five flights would transport the 2,404 intending pilgrims from the state for this year's Hajj.

He said all relevant authorities and committees had been mobilised to ensure hitch-free operations, including transportation, feeding, accommodation, and other essential services in both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

"The airport is fully prepared for 24-hour operations, and various sub-committees have been set-up to ensure the welfare of the pilgrims.

"So far, everything is going smoothly, and there is no cause for alarm," he assured.

Dingyadi urged the pilgrims to conduct themselves in line with Islamic teachings and the spirit of brotherhood.