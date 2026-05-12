Nigeria: 945 Oyo Pilgrims Perform Umrah in Makkah As Hajj Approaches

A total of 945 intending pilgrims from Oyo State have successfully completed their Umrah in Makkah in continuation of their religious obligations attributed to Hajj.

The last batch of the pilgrims who are currently in Medina are expected to join their counterparts in Makkah on Tuesday,12th May , 2026, for similar exercises.

The state'sCommissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said in a statement in Ibadan on Monday that the three batches received warmly by the representatives of the Saudi Arabian government performed Umrah with little or no stress under the tutelage of renowned scholars from the state and beyond.

Addressing the third batch of pilgrims before departing Medina for Makkah yesterday, the Chairman, Oyo State Muslim Pilgrims' Welfare Board, Sheikh Wahab Atere Hashim Olamide, JP, expressed concern over the attitudes and approach of some Nigerian pilgrims to Hajj exercises.

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He emphasised that Nigerian pilgrims, particularly those from the southwest region, need to put aside social activities during hajj but focus solely on worshipping Allah, who made the journey possible for them.

He called on pilgrims from Oyo state to seek spiritual growth continually and rededicate themselves to the cause of Allah. He emphasised the need for the pilgrims to create time to rest and perform the required obligations in modest.

Sheikh Atere also warned against unnecessary movement during the day, considering the weather conditions of the host country and cities.

The chairman also appreciated the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde for the tremendous support and others whose support and advice have significantly contributed to the progress and success recorded so far .

Ninety-one pilgrims led by the Chairman of the Board , Sheikh Atere were expected to be in Makkah tomorrow to make a total of 1,036 pilgrims participating in 2026 Hajj from Oyo state, a figure that put the state in the forefront among the participating states from the south-west.