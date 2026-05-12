Somalia: Somali Opposition Plans May 16 Protest in Mogadishu Over President's Term

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's opposition politicians said they will hold a major protest in the capital Mogadishu on May 16, accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of attempting to extend his stay in office beyond constitutional limits.

The opposition said the demonstration will go ahead despite an earlier protest being blocked after security forces were deployed across parts of the capital and took control of planned gathering sites.

In a statement, opposition leaders said the May 16 protest is aimed at rejecting any move to extend presidential tenure, arguing that the current term is due to end on May 15.

They accused authorities of restricting public assembly and deploying heavy security presence in Mogadishu during earlier attempts to organise demonstrations.

The federal government did not immediately respond to the allegations.

Tensions have been rising in Somalia over political disputes, including disagreements over elections, governance and security operations in the capital.