Somalia: Mogadishu Wakes Up Under Curfew As Security Forces Deploy Ahead of Planned Opposition Protest

Mogadishu, Somalia — Residents of Somalia's capital woke up under a de facto curfew on Saturday after federal government security forces were deployed across several districts of Mogadishu.

Heavily armed troops and military vehicles blocked major roads and sealed off key neighborhoods as authorities moved to prevent an opposition-led protest planned for the city.

Reports say security forces were specifically deployed to areas where residents had previously been evicted by authorities, and where demonstrations were expected to take place.

Roads near neighborhoods housing opposition leaders were also closed, forcing many residents to walk long distances after public transport services were disrupted.

Residents expressed concern over the security situation and the impact of the road closures on daily life, with many saying movement across the city had become difficult and heavily restricted.