Nigeria: 2027 - Constituents Raise N10m for Yabo Second-Term Reps Bid

SOKOTO — In a display of grassroots political solidarity and growing confidence in constituency representation, supporters and political stakeholders from Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency of Sokoto State have contributed N10 million to purchase the 2027 House of Representatives nomination form for the member representing the constituency, Umar Yusuf Yabo.

The fundraising initiative, which drew party loyalists, community leaders, youths and women groups from across Yabo and Shagari local government areas, was described by political observers as a strong endorsement of the lawmaker's performance and rising political influence ahead of the next general elections.

Speakers at the gathering said the decision to collectively bankroll the nomination form was borne out of what they termed "responsive representation, accessibility and people oriented leadership" demonstrated by the federal lawmaker since his assumption of office.

Addressing supporters during the event, prominent stakeholders from the constituency like Ambassador Faruk Malami Yabo said the contribution was not merely a political donation but a reflection of the confidence the people have reposed in the legislator.

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According to Ambassador Yabo, the constituency has witnessed improved political inclusion, empowerment initiatives and closer engagement between the people and their representative at the National Assembly.

"We are not waiting for him to declare interest before showing our support. This contribution is a clear message that the people of Yabo/Shagari stand solidly behind their son for continuity in 2027," one of the coordinators of the movement stated.

The stakeholders maintained that the lawmaker had remained visible and connected to the grassroots, stressing that his style of representation had strengthened public trust and unity across the constituency.

The event also witnessed chants and endorsements from youths and women groups, many of whom described the move as a "people driven political project" aimed at sustaining effective representation at the green chamber.

Responding to the development, Umar Yusuf Yabo expressed appreciation to the constituents for what he called an overwhelming show of confidence and loyalty.

He said the support would further inspire him to redouble efforts in delivering democratic dividends and promoting the interests of the constituency at the national level.

"I am deeply humbled by this rare demonstration of love and support from my people. This gesture is beyond politics; it is a call to greater service, responsibility and commitment to the development of Yabo/Shagari," he said.

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The lawmaker assured constituents that he would continue to pursue policies and programmes capable of improving the welfare of the people, particularly in the areas of education, youth and Women empowerment, infrastructure and social development.

Political analysts in Sokoto state believe the development may reshape early political alignments within the constituency as preparations gradually gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

The contribution drive is also being viewed as part of a broader trend of grassroots mobilization increasingly shaping electoral contests across the country, where constituents are beginning to take more active roles in determining who represents them at various levels of government.