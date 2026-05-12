Liberia: Bong County - Supreme Court Announces Construction of Two Magisterial Courts

GBARNGA — Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Cianeh Clinton-Johnson, has announced plans by the Judiciary Branch to construct two magisterial courts in Bong County, with Gbartala and Belefanai selected as sites for the new judicial facilities.

The announcement was made during the formal opening of the May A.D. 2026 Term of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga, where Justice Clinton-Johnson disclosed that groundbreaking ceremonies for both projects are scheduled for May 23, 2026.

Speaking during the program, Justice Clinton-Johnson said the construction of the courts reflects the judiciary's ongoing commitment to improving access to justice and ensuring that judicial proceedings are conducted in safe and conducive environments.

She recalled challenges faced during her earlier assignment in Bong County, where some cases were heard in market structures, on building porches, and in other unsuitable facilities due to the lack of proper court infrastructure.

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According to the Associate Justice, the establishment of the courts is expected to strengthen the administration of justice in rural communities and reduce difficulties faced by citizens seeking legal services in remote parts of the county.

Meanwhile, Justice Clinton-Johnson also called on the Bong County Bar Association to clearly delineate the magisterial districts within the county.

She emphasized that proper judicial demarcation is important in helping citizens better understand the jurisdictional boundaries and operations of the court system.

The Associate Justice, a native of Bong County, noted that improving judicial awareness and expanding court infrastructure remain critical to strengthening public confidence in Liberia's justice system.