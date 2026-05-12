Liberia: Barclayville Set to Light Up By December 2026

Barclayville City, Grand Kru County, is on track to receive stable electricity for the first time in years, with the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) announcing that the county capital will be fully electrified by December 2026.

The project aims to end persistent darkness in the southeastern city, home to former President George Weah and former House Speaker Fonati Koffa, which has long struggled without reliable power infrastructure despite repeated appeals for intervention.

$1.8M Investment, Work Already Underway

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RREA Executive Director Samuel Nagbe told a local radio station on Monday that the national government has allocated approximately $1.8 million in the 2026 national budget to address electricity challenges in Barclayville and other neighboring county capitals.

According to Nagbe, site work has already commenced for the new power generation facility. The project will combine diesel generators, battery storage, and solar energy systems, with support from the European Union.

Nagbe noted that earlier feasibility studies projected demand at around 250 KVA, but rapid population growth and increased economic activity in Barclayville have significantly expanded the city's energy needs. RREA is now planning the initiative to generate up to three megawatts of solar power, backed by diesel generators and battery storage to ensure stability.

1,500+ Homes to be Connected

When completed, the electrification project is expected to power more than 1,500 homes across Barclayville, transforming daily life for families and businesses throughout the city.

The Barclayville initiative, according to Nagbe, is part of President Joseph Boakai's broader rural electrification mandate, which directs RREA to connect 40,000 homes nationwide by the end of 2026.

With construction already underway, the long-promised project is set to finally bring light to Grand Kru's capital and boost economic opportunities in Liberia's southeast.