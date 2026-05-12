Liberia: NAC Takes HIV Fight to Counties

MONROVIA — The National AIDS Commission (NAC) has wrapped up the first leg of a county engagement tour in Nimba, Bong and Margibi, as the body pushes deeper into communities to bolster coordination with local authorities and County Health Teams in the national response to HIV/AIDS.

Established by an Act of the Legislature in 2010, the Commission coordinates Liberia's decentralized, multi-sector HIV and AIDS response and provides national leadership and policy direction for the fight.

During the visits, NAC officials assessed how county administrations and other local actors are driving the HIV response, while holding direct discussions with health workers and service providers implementing HIV-related interventions on the ground.

Addressing county officials and health stakeholders, NAC Chairperson Dr. Cecelia J. Nuta lauded authorities for what she called an inclusive approach to tackling HIV/AIDS.

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She said meeting Liberia's global HIV targets by 2030 will depend on collective action and stronger community-level participation across the country.

Dr. Nuta pointed to recent cuts in support for HIV programs by the United States Government and other international partners, warning that the drop in external funding is shifting more responsibility to local institutions and communities to sustain hard-won gains.

She stressed that government cannot do it alone and urged national and county stakeholders to close existing gaps through tighter coordination and shared responsibility.

The NAC boss called on county leadership to take full ownership of County HIV Steering Committees, including stepping up domestic resource mobilization to keep county structures functioning.

She proposed that portions of the County Development Funds (CDF) be set aside to back HIV-related activities and strengthen the committees' operations.

"As you are aware, the County Superintendent chairs the Steering Committee. That means you have the mandate to scout for resources and make a case," Dr. Nuta stated. "HIV is everybody's business. It does not respect status. Many counties continue to carry a high burden according to current data, and we must work together to break the chain of transmission as we approach 2030."

Officials in the three counties welcomed the outreach, describing it as a meaningful shift in government engagement with communities. Several local leaders applauded the Commission for "coming down to the level of the people" instead of staying removed from county realities.

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Authorities pledged continued support to the HIV fight and promised to mobilize resources to sustain county response programs. In Nimba, the Superintendent's Office disclosed an immediate allocation of US$5,000 to support the County HIV Steering Committee.

In Margibi, Superintendent Ojay G.F. Morris hailed the initiative and pledged close collaboration with the Commission's county office.

"HIV/AIDS is no joke, especially when our people are affected," Superintendent Morris said. "I am happy officials from the Commission came to see what is happening in the county. We have worked with civil society organizations on HIV awareness before, and it is time we intensify awareness again, especially in schools."

Margibi County Development Superintendent B. Lewis Kaime also praised the Commission's inclusive approach, saying the engagement reflects government's decentralization agenda in action.

"Now that we are preparing for the County Council Sitting, this issue will be placed on the agenda, and I believe positive actions will come from it to strengthen the county's HIV response," Kaime added.

County Health Officers in Nimba, Bong and Margibi thanked the Government of Liberia for helping keep HIV services running, even as donor funding has dwindled since January 2026.

Despite the challenges, health authorities say they remain committed to improving service delivery and deepening partnerships with local organizations to sustain the fight against HIV/AIDS.