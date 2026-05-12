Liberia: Sen. Moye Warns Against Political Interference in Judiciary

12 May 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Gbarnga — Senator Prince Kermue Moye, Sr. has cautioned against any form of political interference in Liberia's Judiciary Branch, reaffirming the importance of respecting the rule of law and judicial independence.

Sen. Moye disclosed that members of the Bong County Legislative Caucus have ceased involvement in judicial matters, acknowledging the need for lawmakers to uphold the courts' autonomy. "We respect the rule of law, and every member of the caucus understands the importance of allowing the judiciary to operate independently," he stated.

He further revealed his intention to collaborate with relevant authorities to secure sufficient funding for the justice sector, highlighting that strengthening the judiciary through budgetary support is essential for efficient justice delivery and for sustaining public confidence in the courts.

These remarks from Sen. Moye followed concerns voiced by Joe S. Barkon, the newly assigned Circuit Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court. Judge Barkon, during the opening of the May A.D. 2026 term of court in Bong County, warned that political interference remains a challenge for judicial actors.

He stressed that all branches of government and political actors must respect the judiciary's independence, as interference undermines public trust in the justice system.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.