Liberia: Sen. Moye Warns Against Political Interference in Judiciary

Gbarnga — Senator Prince Kermue Moye, Sr. has cautioned against any form of political interference in Liberia's Judiciary Branch, reaffirming the importance of respecting the rule of law and judicial independence.

Sen. Moye disclosed that members of the Bong County Legislative Caucus have ceased involvement in judicial matters, acknowledging the need for lawmakers to uphold the courts' autonomy. "We respect the rule of law, and every member of the caucus understands the importance of allowing the judiciary to operate independently," he stated.

He further revealed his intention to collaborate with relevant authorities to secure sufficient funding for the justice sector, highlighting that strengthening the judiciary through budgetary support is essential for efficient justice delivery and for sustaining public confidence in the courts.

These remarks from Sen. Moye followed concerns voiced by Joe S. Barkon, the newly assigned Circuit Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court. Judge Barkon, during the opening of the May A.D. 2026 term of court in Bong County, warned that political interference remains a challenge for judicial actors.

He stressed that all branches of government and political actors must respect the judiciary's independence, as interference undermines public trust in the justice system.