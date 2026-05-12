Liberia: MNG Gold Intensifies Community Development Interventions Across Bong's Boinsen District

Kokoyah — Residents of Boinsen Administrative District, on May 8, 2026, gathered in large numbers for a community engagement meeting organized by MNG Gold Liberia Inc., as the company renewed its commitment to strengthening development initiatives across towns and villages within the district.

The one-day engagement meeting brought together local authorities, traditional leaders, youth representatives, women's groups, and ordinary citizens, who assembled to discuss ongoing projects, future interventions, and community concerns linked to the operations of the Turkish mining company in the area.

The meeting focused on several major issues, including the rehabilitation of community roads, financial initiatives, support to local businesses, the distribution of July 26 and Christmas rice, and the ongoing construction of a modern town hall in Dean's Town.

The engagement meeting was organized by the Government and Public Relations Department of MNG Gold Liberia Inc. as part of the company's continued efforts to maintain transparency and strengthen communication with host communities.

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Community Liaison Officer, Matthew G. Whymah, presented the overview of the gathering and emphasized the importance of regular dialogue between the company and local citizens. He explained that the engagement process allows residents to receive direct updates regarding company activities, while also creating an opportunity for communities to raise concerns, recommendations, and development priorities that require intervention.

Whymah stated that the company remains fully committed to ensuring that citizens within Boinsen Administrative District continue to benefit from meaningful development projects linked to mining activities in the region.

According to him, the company strongly believes that development becomes sustainable when communities themselves are directly involved in discussions concerning projects and interventions affecting their daily lives. He further noted that MNG Gold intends to continue strengthening relationships with local residents through regular engagement meetings aimed at promoting accountability, cooperation, and mutual understanding.

"Community engagement remains one of the most important pillars of our operations because we believe that development should never happen without the direct involvement of the people. These meetings provide an opportunity for citizens to clearly understand the activities of the company, while also allowing us to hear directly from the communities regarding their needs, concerns, and expectations for the future," Whymah stated.

"We are not only operating as a mining company within this district, but we are also operating as a development partner committed to improving the living conditions of our people. Every road rehabilitated, every school supported, every clinic assisted, and every community project undertaken represents our commitment to creating positive and lasting impact within Boinsen Administrative District," he added.

Whymah further emphasized that MNG Gold remains focused on maintaining peace, cooperation, and constructive dialogue with all host communities across the district. He noted that the company values the contributions of local leaders and citizens toward sustaining a peaceful working environment that allows development projects to continue benefiting the people.

According to him, the company understands that strong relationships between communities and investors remain critical to achieving long-term development goals within mining-affected areas.

He also praised citizens for their continuous cooperation with the company since the resumption of operations in late 2025. He disclosed that the company has observed increasing participation from residents during engagement meetings and community consultations, which, according to him, demonstrates growing trust between the company and local communities.

Whymah assured residents that management remains prepared to listen to community concerns and work collectively toward addressing major developmental challenges confronting the district.

Meanwhile, the main presentation during the engagement was delivered by Public Relations Officer, Matthew N. Gbanken, who outlined several major interventions currently being undertaken by MNG Gold Liberia Inc. across the district.

According to Gbanken, the company resumed full operations in early November 2025 and immediately began implementing several development projects aimed at improving transportation, education, healthcare, and community infrastructure throughout Boinsen Administrative District. He disclosed that the company successfully rehabilitated 37 kilometers of road beginning from Sayewheh Town, through Yolo Town, to Zaryee Town.

Gbanken also revealed that the company has commenced the construction of a new 10-kilometer road connecting Bahn Town, Gbor Town, and Zorgbolon in order to improve accessibility and strengthen transportation within remote communities.

In addition, he stated that the rehabilitation of the Gbarnga main road, covering approximately 65 kilometers, was completed between March and April 2026. According to him, the company also completed the construction of a major bridge linking Sayewheh Town and Dean's Town, thereby improving movement for residents, particularly during the rainy season.

The Public Relations Officer further disclosed that during early April 2026, the roof of the Dean's Town Public School was severely damaged by heavy rainfall and strong winds. He explained that the company immediately intervened by renovating the damaged school building to ensure that students could continue their education without interruption.

Gbanken also highlighted ongoing efforts by the company to rehabilitate damaged handpumps across towns and villages within the district, including the construction of new handpumps in Money Sweet and Sayewheh Town, in Bong County District Number One.

"Since our return to full operations, we have remained committed to implementing projects that directly improve the lives of ordinary citizens across Boinsen District. Roads, bridges, schools, clinics, and handpumps are not just development projects to us. They are essential

services that improve access to education, healthcare, transportation, and economic opportunities for our communities," Mr. Gbanken explained.

"Our management strongly believes that mining activities should create visible benefits for host communities. This is why we continue to invest heavily in road rehabilitation, educational support, healthcare assistance, water projects, and infrastructure development because we want communities to experience real improvements in their daily lives as a result of our presence," he added.

Gbanken further disclosed that the company continues to provide monthly stipends to teachers and healthcare workers within the district as part of its commitment to strengthening education and health services in local communities.

He revealed that teachers assigned at Dean's Town Public School currently receive monthly stipends totalling 825 United States dollars, while teachers at Sayewheh Town Public School benefit from 1,200 United States dollars in monthly support from the company. He added that teachers at Boinsen Multilateral Institute receive monthly stipends amounting to 2,660 United States dollars.

According to Gbanken, teachers at Dolo Town Public School are also benefiting from monthly support totaling 1,000 United States dollars, while nurses working at the Sayewheh Community Clinic receive monthly stipends amounting to 2,820 United States dollars from the company.

He additionally disclosed that students from Kokoyah continue to benefit from annual tuition assistance totalling 10,000 United States dollars under the company's scholarship and educational support initiatives. At the close of his presentation, he introduced Mrs. Bendu K. Mulbah as the newly appointed Assistant Community Liaison Officer of MNG Gold Liberia Inc.

Community members and beneficiaries used the occasion to commend the company for its interventions, while also presenting several additional requests for support and development assistance. Reverend Peter Borbor, of Dolo Town, praised the management of MNG Gold Liberia Inc. for including Dolo Town Public School among institutions benefiting from educational support and teacher stipends. He also expressed appreciation to the company for extending support to elders within Dolo Town through the company's CEO dinner initiative, which, according to him, has strengthened relationships between community residents and the company.

Rev. Borbor noted that the interventions undertaken by the company have contributed significantly toward improving living conditions within Dolo Town and neighboring communities.

He, however, appealed to the company to complete ongoing rehabilitation work on the Dolo Town football field, which he described as an important recreational center for youth activities and community sporting events. According to him, improving sports facilities within communities remains essential to promoting youth development, unity, and social cohesion among residents.

"We have witnessed major improvements within our communities since the company resumed operations, and we sincerely appreciate these interventions. The support provided to schools, roads, clinics, and community projects has restored hope among many citizens who continue to benefit directly and indirectly from the company's presence within the district," Rev. Borbor stated.

"The football field project remains very important for our young people because sports continue to unite communities and provide positive opportunities for youth engagement. We therefore encourage the company to complete the rehabilitation process so that our children and young people can once again fully benefit from the facility," he added.

Elder Youn also appealed to the company to provide cement support for Borbor Fire Town in order to help residents complete an ongoing community development project.

He explained that citizens within the town have already contributed local efforts toward the project, but require additional assistance to complete the work successfully. According to him, support from the company would greatly accelerate progress on the initiative and improve conditions for residents.

Nathaniel Garyeazon, meanwhile, recommended that future road rehabilitation projects undertaken by the company should strictly follow Public Works standards to ensure quality, durability, and long-term benefits for citizens using the roads.

He, however, praised Mr. Cem Aktay, Chief Executive Director for Government and Community Affairs at MNG Gold Liberia Inc., for introducing several financial initiatives that have positively impacted communities throughout the district.

Junior Sehyee, the Town Chief of Yolo Town, also thanked the company for opening the Dua Town road, which, according to him, has greatly improved transportation and accessibility within surrounding communities.

He stated that residents previously experienced serious difficulties moving between towns, especially during the rainy season when roads often became impassable. He described the intervention as one of the most significant infrastructure improvements undertaken within the district in recent years.

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Dua M. Kanga also praised the Turkish mining company for the numerous development projects currently being implemented across Boinsen Administrative District. He described the community engagement meetings as an important platform that allows citizens to obtain direct and accurate information regarding company activities, operations, and development initiatives.

According to him, regular engagement between the company and residents remains essential to strengthening trust, transparency, and cooperation within host communities.

"These engagement meetings provide the people with direct information regarding the company's activities, and this is very important for our communities. Citizens are able to ask questions, express concerns, and receive clear explanations regarding projects, employment opportunities, and development initiatives taking place across the district," Kanga stated.

"As the company moves toward active production, we believe these meetings should become regular monthly activities because communities need consistent updates regarding company operations and community benefits. Continuous engagement will help strengthen transparency and improve relationships between the company and citizens throughout Boinsen District," he added.

Nathaniel Nah, the Town Chief of Sayewheh Town, requested additional clarification regarding beneficiaries of the company's tuition assistance program. He encouraged the company to ensure fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity in the selection process for students benefiting from educational support initiatives sponsored by the company.

Former Dolo Town Chief, Abraham Yelliboe, also praised Public Relations Officer Matthew Gbanken and Community Liaison Officer Matthew Whymah for what he described as increased employment opportunities for sons and daughters of Kokoyah under their administration.

According to him, more local citizens are now benefiting from employment opportunities with the company compared to previous years. He further welcomed the continuation of community engagement meetings and encouraged the company to organize them regularly.

Comfort Whymah, another beneficiary from the district, acknowledged the numerous development initiatives currently being implemented by MNG Gold Liberia Inc. across the district. She, however, appealed to the company to assist residents of Tarpeh Town with the construction of a modern town hall, which, according to her, remains a major development priority for the community.

Boinsen Administrative District Commissioner, Emmanuel Garglan, also praised the company for opening the Dua Town road and improving transportation within the district. He, however, appealed to the company to construct additional bridges along the road network to ensure safer movement for residents, especially during the rainy season when several crossings become difficult and dangerous for travelers.