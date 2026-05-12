Liberia: Linsu Revives National Quizzing Championship to Spark Academic Excellence

Monrovia — The Liberia National Students Union (LINSU) has relaunched its flagship academic program, the Liberia National Quizzing Championship, following a two-year halt driven by financial and logistical constraints.

The competition, which debuted in 2023 to foster intellectual engagement and a culture of reading among high schoolers, had stalled after its second edition.

On Monday, May 11, students and stakeholders gathered at the Ellen Johnson- Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside Monrovia to witness the program's revival under the theme: "Unlocking Potentials to Enhance National Development Through Academic Events."

"This initiative seeks to inspire a culture of academic excellence and healthy competition while providing a platform for young people to showcase their talents in science, mathematics, history, and current affairs," LINSU President James T. Washington stated during the launch.

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In a move to ensure sustainability and national reach, Mr. Washington revealed that the championship will now mirror the format of the National County Sports Meet.

Preliminary rounds are set to begin on May 15, with schools across all 15 counties forming unified county teams.

"We want this to be more than just a quiz; it is about building the intellectual capacity of our youth," Mr. Washington added, calling on donors and government institutions to back the initiative.

The launch gained significant momentum with an endorsement from the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA).

LTA Chairman Clarence Massaquoi highlighted the intersection of digital assets and modern learning. "Academic excellence today is connected to digital assets--to the ability of students to learn beyond the walls of classrooms," Chairman Massaquoi said.

To concrete this support, he pledged US$15,000 on behalf of the LTA to facilitate the tournament's operations. The event also saw a thoughtful appeal from Mohammed Ali, Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC).

Ali recalled a time when academic quizzing rivaled football in popularity across Liberian campuses. "Those who were involved with the game all became people of bright minds in society," Ali remarked.

In addition to a US$1,000 pledge, Mr. Ali announced full scholarships for the championship's top-performing students in Mathematics and English.

Representing Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, Assistant Minister Sona T. Sesay praised the student union for the comeback. "This competition is the way forward for developing tomorrow's leaders," Assistant Minister Sesay said, affirming that the Ministry of Education will stand by LINSU throughout the implementation process.

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As the third edition kicks off, organizers are optimistic that the revamped structure and renewed corporate interest will transform the National Quizzing Championship into a permanent fixture of Liberia's academic calendar.