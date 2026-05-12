Liberia: Judge Konton Delivers Blistering Opening Charge, Warns of Case Dismissal and Judicial Crackdown

Monrovia — Criminal Court "D" Judge, Cllr. Geeplah-Tiklo Konton, on Monday, May 11 issued a strong warning to judges, lawyers, jurors and the public that their failure to perform their duties would lead to the collapse of justice.

In a fiery, no-nonsense address that cut through the core of Liberia's justice system at the opening of the May A.D. 2026 Term of Court at the Temple of Justice, Judge Konton delivered a forceful judicial charge, blending sharp legal directives with a moral indictment of growing complacency within the system.

At the heart of his message was a stark ultimatum to citizens, "When you sit and watch crime and refuse to report it, you stab justice in the back with a double-edged sword."

With senior judicial figures looking on, Judge Konton signaled a decisive shift in tone for the new court term, declaring that inefficiency, delay and indifference will no longer be tolerated.

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He warned prosecutors and defense lawyers alike that the law will be enforced strictly when it comes to delays in indictments and trials, meaning cases could be thrown out if statutory timelines are ignored.

"Cases lingering on our dockets beyond the law will be dismissed," Judge Konton declared.

The statement carries major implications for ongoing criminal proceedings, particularly amid mounting concerns over prolonged pretrial detention and severe overcrowding at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Judge Konton did not mince his words about the judiciary's role, describing judges as the "last hope of the human race", but cautioned that such a position comes with immense responsibility and scrutiny.

"We sit at the highest echelon of hope, and we must not fail it," he said. In a thinly veiled warning against interference and corruption, he urged his fellow judges to resist pressure from all quarters.

"Our conscience must be our judge, not influence, not fear, not favor." In equally strong terms, the judge turned to prospective jurors, warning them against bribery, manipulation or compromise.

He emphasized that both grand and trial jurors carry the power to shape justice and must do so with integrity. "Do not allow yourselves to be swayed for little or nothing. Your integrity is on the line."

Perhaps the most striking portion of the address was directed at ordinary Liberians. In a rare direct rebuke, Judge Konton accused communities of undermining justice by failing to report crimes.

He stressed that silence and inaction only embolden criminality and weaken the rule of law.

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"If you refuse to report crime, you deny yourselves justice," he warned. Judge Konton's address comes at a critical time as Liberia's justice system faces increasing pressure over delays, prison overcrowding and public skepticism about accountability.

By invoking constitutional guarantees of equality and due process, he reminded all actors that the law remains the ultimate safeguard against chaos.

Judge Konton's message was unmistakable, "This court term will test the integrity of Liberia's justice system. No excuses. No delays. No compromise," he maintained. "We must be the beacon of hope for this Republic"

With dozens of criminal cases expected to unfold during the May Term, his words now hang heavily over the Temple of Justice, setting the stage for what could be a defining period for accountability in Liberia.